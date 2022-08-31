‘He cons’ e ‘crypto‘, lately, are two terms that are often encountered in the story of users robbed of their investments and their savings. Typically, they are the founders of the platforms of cryptocurrencies that disappear with the customers’ money. In Australia, however, the opposite happened.

Crypto.comthe cryptocurrency exchange platform you need 50 million usersmade a colossal mistake: to an Australian customer who asked for a refund of $ 100 approximately 10.5 million dollars were credited in 2021.

Under the item reserved for payment, the employee who dealt with the reimbursement would have entered the woman’s account number: 10474143. An oversight cost a fortune.

The Singapore-based company, also known for its aggressive advertising campaign that had as its protagonist actor Matt Damonnoticed the millionaire credit only after seven monthsin December 2021.

When Crypto.com started a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Victoria

When Crypto.com started a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Victoriathe southeastern state of Australia where Melbourne is located, Thevamanogari Manivel’s bank account, and another to which he had transferred much of the money, was immediately frozen.

But the woman, in the meantime, would have bought – according to information in the possession of the Supreme Court – a home worth $ 1.35 million. This money would be part of the amount mistakenly credited by Crypto.com. And it will be more complicated to recover: the house was in fact registered to Thevamanogari Manivel’s sister, who lives in Malaysia and who superficially replied to Crypto.com’s email reminders: “Received, thank you” the woman would have simply written.

According to CoinMarketCap, one of the most accredited sites for monitoring the value of cryptocurrencies and their exchanges, at the end of last year the Crypto.com platform was the ninth ever among the most used in the world for the sale of digital coins.

The company led by the CEO and co-founder Mark Marszalekjust over forty, is instead in the first places from the point of view of marketing: bought an extraordinarily effective domain and invested millions of dollars in exceptional testimonials and in sponsorship of sporting places of worship. The company paid 700 million dollarsfor example, to give his name to the Staples Center of Los Angeleshistoric arena in which i Lakers they play NBA races.

Crypto.com was born as a startup in 2016. It was originally called Monaco and offered reloadable Visa credit cards with cryptocurrencies. In two years the company’s balance sheet reached i 200 million dollars.

In 2018, the company changed its name to Crypto.com and secured the web address that an American professor had been using for his blog for 25 years. Matt Blaze, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, had resisted several offers in the past but eventually sold for (approximately) $ 10 million. Crypto.com is headquartered in Singapore but also has offices in Malta, Great Britain and Ireland.

On the Crypto.com platform they are traded Bitcoin, Ether and 150 other types of cryptocurrencies. The company earns on the commissions of each transaction.

The cryptocurrency market, lately, worries the management of the company, which last June fired at least 260 of its 4000 employees. In reality, the cuts would be greater, as reported by The Verge on August 18th.