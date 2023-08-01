A cutting-edge team for the follow-up of head and neck cancer: the importance of multidisciplinary work

#lucca

The role of the GOM – multidisciplinary oncological group is fundamental in the management of patients with head and neck cancer. In Lucca, the data from the multidisciplinary visits show a high number of patients checked in the follow-up, with the presence of all the players in the head and neck GOM. In 2020 there were 70 new cases and follow-up involved 460 patients, while in 2021 there were 57 new cases and 490 people underwent follow-up visits. In 2022, there were 103 new cases, with a follow-up for 500 patients. Up to May 2023, there have been 33 new cases. Despite the pandemic, visits, check-ups, treatments and surgeries have been carried out regularly.

