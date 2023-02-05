Episodes that make you angry, tender, pity, even make you smile, when it’s going well. Fragments of infinite sweetness. Here are the author’s words:

“Illness is the utmost misery, the utmost misery of illness is loneliness. John Donne writes it, I read it in the stories of people in which I see pieces of my life reflected. Loneliness: a man of almost seventy kills his disabled son. Loneliness: a wife tries to attack those who have occupied the parking space assigned to her disabled husband. Loneliness: a family turns to social services because they no longer want to take care of their eleven-year-old autistic son. They are all true stories, which have appeared in the news pages in recent years. Stories in which it is difficult to understand who is the victim and who is the perpetrator. But I feel I understand both, because I feel both. I ask myself, at the same time: “How could they?”, but also: “How did they not collapse sooner”?»

Sometimes anger, resentment, resignation, a sense of justice or injustice prevail. Others affection, admiration, joy, even. In fact, however, when a child with such an important disability is born, the author writes, «there is no turning back. It will never be the same again.”

«It is as if the palm weevil had settled inside you and slowly gnaws the plant from the inside, transforming it into a shell full of sawdust. The surface remains the same, but under the edges, under the skin, there is nothing left».

There are no dogmatisms. Never. Not even when Ada wonders what the meaning of her daughter’s life has. When Daria was little, the woman wrote a letter to Augias, for it to be published in Repubblica: «Even if she has turned my life upside down, I adore my wonderful imperfect daughter. But if I had been able to choose, that day, I would have chosen the therapeutic abortion». Lots of questions. Doubts. And no certainty. Only the awareness and measure of her words, so far from the disorderly and aggressive shouting that bounced off the lips of so many.

“I wanted to break the divide between good and bad mothers. I didn’t want to bow to hypocrisy, including myself without any merit in the group of women who had embraced the cross and were cited as an example of virtue. I would have preferred not to carry the cross on my shoulders, I hadn’t chosen virtue. I did not feel, and I will never feel, a “courage mother”, and I knew that only a lack of prenatal diagnosis divided me from the pack of those considered selfish, infamous, murderous”.

Each time the disease occurs, it upsets a balance. It happened first within Ada, and then inevitably, in her relationship with Daria. And this tumor is the furtive hand of fate that steals everything, like an undertow that erases the drawings in the sand.

“When you were little, our relationship was mostly physical. Everything went through contact: skin to touch, tears to dry, tummy to be massaged, feet to warm up, toes to relax, hair to stroke. […] Now that you’ve grown up and I’ve gotten sick, the interlocking of our bodies is no longer possible. Now I miss that total intimacy: breath, smell, spit and snot, sweat, glued hair»

Her heart as a mother, and as a woman, struggles in a constant emotional ambivalence:

«If I wanted to heal you could no longer be my center, I had to move, reposition myself elsewhere. To survive I had to find my own center, self-care. But how? And at what price? […] The metaphor of the fall seals my cancerous nature: I fall again, I fall again, I hit where I already had a bruise. The suture reopens, what has already been torn for some time comes back to tear».

The questions of meaning that spring from the disease invest with arrogance the entire existence of Ada and Daria. And of anyone who lets himself be touched by these pages. Existential questions arise about the meaning of life, bonds, health. On the meaning of the present and the future. Questions that are often postponed and yet are unavoidable.

“My heart is made of stone. Hard, unbreakable. I’ve been thinking about my death for three and a half months – since I started chemotherapy – about how to organize everything so that everything doesn’t collapse when I’m gone”.

And while the casing crumbles, the questions become urgent, fears engulf the present and the future, this mother starts writing this wonderful book, which is nothing more than a testimony of secular faith and love for her daughter. If the heart is made of stone, tears water the words that come back alive. And they keep us alive. Thanks Ada, thanks Daria.