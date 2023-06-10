A day dedicated to health

At the OÖN Health Day in the Promenaden Galleries in Linz on Wednesday, June 14, everything revolves around prevention. From 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. there are personal health checks, lectures and lots of information – and all this in a pleasant, air-conditioned atmosphere in the middle of Linz’s city centre.

In addition, health talks on many topics take place throughout the day (details on the right). Doctors from the Kepler University Hospital, the health holding company and the University of Applied Sciences for Health Professions as well as Uniqa vitality coaches are available as experts. Blood sugar, cholesterol, heart rate and blood pressure are measured. Uniqa experts use the “MediMouse” device to analyze the condition of the spine.

The Uniqa vitality coaches advise.

After the talks there will be an opportunity to ask questions. You can also talk to the experts at the OÖ Gesundheitsholding stand after the presentations. Admission to the OÖN Health Day is free.

Healthy program from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m

10 a.m.: Welcome

10.30 a.m.: Everything against back pain

Primar Vinzenz Auersperg, senior physician Christoph Hartl, senior physician Diana Huber from the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Klinikum Steyr, Gerda Hochrather, FH health professions Upper Austria physiotherapy, Johann Plaimer, Uniqa vitality coach

11.15 a.m .: Forgetful or already demented?

Primary Peter Dovjak, Salzkammergut Klinikum Gmunden, Klaus Nigl, University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria, degree in dietetics, Margit Wachter, Uniqa vitality coach

OÖN health series: Back pain tips

12 p.m.: Fight the pain

Primaria Silvia Dobler, Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Klinikum Kirchdorf

12.45 p.m .: Sleep disorders goodbye

Senior Physician Andreas Kaindlstorfer, Kepler University Hospital,

Birgit Dallinger, Uniqa vitality coach

1:30 p.m.: The heart – the powerhouse of life

Prof. Andreas Zierer, Kepler University Hospital, Prof. Clemens Steinwender, Kepler University Hospital

2.15 p.m .: Obesity – declare war on overweight

Primar Martin Barth, Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Klinikum Steyr, Doris Schwendinger, clinical psychologist

3 p.m.: Widespread diseases such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes

Primary Norbert Fritsch, Freistadt Clinic, Mathias Leitner, Rohrbach Clinic, Bernhard Mayr, Salzkammergut Clinic Gmunden

3.45 p.m .: The thyroid – small but important!

Primary Peter Panholzer, Salzkammergut Klinikum Vöcklabruck

4.15 p.m .: Women and men are different – current topics from gender medicine

Gender medicine expert Annemarie Dieplinger/OÖG

