A day for the fight against blood cancer

Source: UIL. On the right, Prof. Giorgina Specchia

In Italy every year about 33,000 blood cancers are diagnosed, the best known form of which is leukemia. According to AIL estimates, there were around 8,600 new cases in Italy in 2019. Leukemias are commonly divided into acute and chronic based on the clinical characteristics and the rate of progression of the disease. In acute leukemias, the number of tumor cells increases rapidly and the onset of symptoms is precocious, while in chronic leukemias, malignant cells tend to proliferate more slowly, although they accumulate over time in considerable quantities in the blood and/or organs.

On the occasion of the 18th edition of the National Day for the fight against Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma which is celebrated today, Interris.it interviewed Prof. Giorgina Specchia, Hematologist and Member of the National AIL Scientific Committee.

The interview

Prof. How are hematological tumors divided?

“They differentiate into acute leukemias, chronic leukemias, lymphomas, myelomas and myelodysplastic syndromes. To date, among blood cancers, leukemias are the best known and differ in forms derived from the myeloid lineage and the lymphoid lineage which in both cases further differentiate into chronic and acute. All blood cancers are characterized by the uncontrolled proliferation of immature cells that can invade the bloodstream and any other organs. These cells that proliferate in the bone marrow prevent the production of normal blood cells, namely red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

We hear a lot about myeloid leukemia, what are the characteristics and who do they affect most?

“Acute myeloid leukemias (AML) are hematological tumors that are very heterogeneous in relation to the genetic-molecular characteristics of immature cells (blasts). These leukemias are more frequent in adults and the elderly, while rarer in children and adolescents. To date, unfortunately, the specific causes that determine the ‘anarchic proliferation’ of these cells are not known, but it cannot be absolutely excluded that toxic environmental factors may favor the onset of these haematological tumours”.

Are some forms of acute leukemia more serious than others?

“The severity of acute leukemia in any single patient is determined by multiple factors. The latter are molecular genetic abnormalities of the leukemic clone and the patient’s clinical profile, such as age and co-presence of other pathologies, including diabetes, heart disease, and lung pathologies. In fact, in most cases, elderly subjects have acute myeloid leukemias with a more serious prognosis in relation to the fact that they are frail subjects and therefore cannot always undergo standard chemotherapy. Today, however, thanks to new drugs, they can carry out therapies to contain the disease and supportive therapies such as transfusions of blood components (red blood cells, platelets, etc.)”.

What should a patient who fears he is suffering from a haematological disease do?

“First of all, you must share the suspected symptoms of a blood disease with your doctor or a haematologist and plan the diagnostic pathway at a haematology centre. This process includes various investigations, such as peripheral blood tests, bone marrow tests, ultrasounds, x-rays and others. After the investigations have been completed, the haematologist communicates the diagnosis to the patient and his family, shares the therapeutic program and the patient begins his treatment journey. In this phase, the support of health workers and AIL volunteers, including psychologists, is important in order to be able to face the treatment with more courage and not feel alone”.

Is there any way to prevent these cancers?

“These are pathologies for which it is not possible to speak of prevention in the classic way of the term, such as for example it can be done for breast or colon cancer. However, an early diagnosis can be made which is essential to intervene in time. For this reason, we recommend monitoring symptoms such as fever, tiredness, dyspnoea and any haemorrhagic manifestations. We also suggest carrying out first-level laboratory tests such as a complete blood count, sharing everything with your trusted doctor. Finally, it is always advisable to lead a healthy lifestyle, both in terms of nutrition and avoiding harmful habits such as smoking and alcohol abuse”.

