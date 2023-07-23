A dead man stabbed in Padua. Two others seriously injured

A man was stabbed to death in the early afternoon of today in Padua, while two others were transported to hospital. One is in serious condition. The carabinieri arrived at the scene together with the firefighters.

The incident took place in via Dorighello, in a neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of the Euganean city and the people involved are Albanian citizens. The victim was found in the lobby of the apartment building where she lived at around 2pm.

The military, who arrived at the scene together with the magistrate on duty, cordoned off the area and are carrying out checks in a condominium where the crime was allegedly committed. It seems that at the origin of the story there was a dispute.

