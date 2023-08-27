A decayed tooth does not always need to be extracted: is there a valid alternative (in which cases is it possible)

Today’s techniques make it possible to save a tooth even in the case of pulpits or advanced cariogenic processes: the specific cases.

If first a bad tooth was necessarily subject to removal, modern dentistry aims to preserve the patient’s natural teeth for as long as possible. Although in some cases the extraction is extremely necessary, in just as many situations a tooth affected by a serious infection due to already advanced caries can be treated by devitalization. In this context we will try to clarify the possible scenario, giving answers to the most common doubts that afflict anyone at least once in their life. For those who suffer from toothache constant, and is often prone to decay, the treatment will sound familiar. However, even for those who have already undergone this type of treatment, it is good to know how it works, as well as its functionality.

Let’s start by clarifying that in some cases tooth extraction is necessary, because, for pathological reasons or physical impediments, the permanence would cause greater damage. As for wisdom teeth, they can be removed even if they don’t show significant damage, but in all other cases, it is possible to act with a possible tooth rescue.

Tooth devitalization: what it is, how it works and when it is possible

In most cases, the throbbing pain that comes from the tooth is caused by a pulpit, that is, from an ongoing dental infection that affects the dental nerves and then affects the gum. This phenomenon is very painful and can get worse if it is not treated in time, thus resulting in a real one tooth abscess, which can cause pus to form. In this case, in addition to an antibiotic treatment to calm the ongoing infection, a subsequent intervention is necessary devitalization.

When it is possible to resort to the devitalization of a decayed tooth – tantasalute.it

Devitalization is nothing but a dental procedure which guarantees the repair of teeth compromised by infections or extensive traumas that damage the dental pulp. This procedure primarily involves the removal of the infected dental pulp, including the inflamed nerves, then the replacement of what has been removed with a special amalgam, to then proceed with the reconstruction of the tooth. However, they exist some cases in which it is indicated:

tooth abscesses (in some cases); extensive and deep decay; correction of previous dental work; severely chipped or broken teeth; pulpitis; teeth requiring capping (a cap that covers the tooth).

Although in most cases it is possible to recover natural teeth, in others, removal it is not only recommended, but even necessary. Tooth extraction in fact it is carried out when:

there is ongoing dental crowding that cannot be remedied with orthodontic strategies (dental braces); very deep, non-treatable dental caries, pulpits and abscesses; dental cysts or granulomas that cannot be remedied by apicectomy; severely chipped or deeply rotten teeth; impacted teeth; supernumerary teeth advanced pyorrhea; radio/chemotherapy requiring tooth extraction;

The exception is for i wisdom teethwhich even if they are not seriously damaged, are still extracted because they are considered of little use, and in some cases, they are also the cause of crooked teeth and dental malocclusion.

