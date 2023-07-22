A dentist on the best care tips

A healthy set of teeth that is beautiful to look at can be promoted through continuous care, which in part also has an effect on the wallet. Image: Getty

There are more pleasant situations in life than being in the dentist’s chair. But continuous dental care is important. Dental health affects the entire body.

Lucia Schmidt, host of the FAZ health podcast, asks Julia Thome which measures and interventions are recommended. The dentist, who practices in Cologne, also explains why gaps between teeth are not just charming and what tartar is actually all about.

Lucia Schmidt

Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

