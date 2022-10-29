There is a unique place, in which to recharge both inside and out, thanks to a series of programs aimed at the health of the whole organism, helping it to purify itself, reduce stress and bring well-being and energy to body and mind. But above all, a well-being refuge loved by Camilla Queen consort of the United Kingdom and wife, for many years now, of the neo Re Carlo III.

Camilla’s wellness holiday in Bangalore

In Bangalore, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, there is a place where it is possible to take care of body and spirit, using the principles ofayurveda. An Indian practice with ancient origins and still very widespread today, which is based on a holistic approach aimed at the totality of the person, aiming at achieving a balance and harmony between mind, body and spirit, in accordance with the rhythms of nature.

This is the holistic center of Soukya a Whitefield, Bangalore district, a destination of excellence for tourism aimed at one’s psychophysical well-being. According to The Times of Indiait would seem that Camilla is spending time with her friends right in the holistic wellness center of this one dynamic city and in strong growth, where you can admire the beautiful old town, its green areas, the market but also the majestic buildings scattered through the streets and the many spice bazaars where you can rediscover the typical scents of Indian tradition and culture.

But also a city in which, thanks to centers such as Soukya, it is possible to find oneself, stopping and moving away from the chaos and daily stress, to rely on the expert hands of people who, following the principles of Ayurveda, help the visitors a find peace. A serenity that embraces the whole organism and which, perhaps for this reason, has been very successful in those who frequent it, becoming one of the usual places frequented by Camilla and by world-famous personalities.

The Soukya wellness center

Within the center, in fact, there are various treatments, expressly formulated to address the individual needs of those approaching the holistic practice of Ayurveda in a targeted way. Programs which are monitored and reviewed daily, to allow them to be modified according to the personal and individual needs of each and which are based on careful evaluation of the person and on a series of preliminary visits and consultations by doctors. But not only.

Inside the center of Soukya you live a ‘360 ° wellness experience, which also includes a vegetarian and organic-based diet, the practice of yoga, complementary therapies such as acupressure, hydrotherapy, massage therapy, meditation, etc., all aimed at the well-being of the body but, above all, of the deepest part of oneself. And it is no coincidence that this place is so loved by Camilla, that especially in recent months she must have experienced many worries and stress given the events that have affected the English royal family.

A destination that therefore, in addition to take care of yourself in a profound way and attentive to the person in every part, it also allows you to enjoy the beauty of the city itself where the center is located. Living fully the teachings and traditions of the place on a journey to this exclusive destination also loved by royalty.