A team of researchers from Stanford University has tested on mice, with excellent results, a device capable of monitoring the size of a tumor: light, small and wireless, FAST (acronym for Flexible Autonomous Sensor measuring Tumorsthat is “flexible and autonomous sensor for the measurement of tumors“) promises to revolutionize cancer therapy by testing the effectiveness of drugs in reducing the size of cancer. The research results were published on Science Advances.

How does it work. The FAST device is composed of a sensor – a flexible and elastic polymer with a gold circuit layer inside – connected to a small electronic backpack that is placed on the back of the guinea pigs. The device measures the deformation of the tumor membrane (how much the tissue stretches and contracts) and sends the collected data to a smartphone app connected via wireless. FAST is very sensitive and can measure variations in magnitude of the order of just one hundredth of a millimeter (10 micrometers).

The FAST device (pictured) is reusable – it costs around $ 60 to produce.

© Alex Abramson

Strength points. This device, currently only tested on mice in the laboratory, has three main advantages over the classic methods of tumor control: first of all, FAST collects measurements every five minutes and therefore allows continuous monitoring; second, the sensor is able to accurately calculate changes in tumor size, unlike other methods that are not as accurate, such as bioluminescence imaging or caliper; finally, the device is autonomous and non-invasive, as it is applied to the skin like a patch, and is battery powered. See also Facebook will create 10,000 jobs in Europe to bring its metaverse to life