a diaper photo for cholestasis screening

A ‘poo’ photo on the diaper and a few simple steps with your smartphone to facilitate learly identification of neonatal cholestasis, a buildup of bile in the liver that can have very serious effects on the health of children. The new tool available to parents is the PopòApp, conceived and developed by the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital of Rome in collaboration with ANIBEC – Italian National Association of Chronic Hepatopathic Children. The application, the result of scientific research published on Journal of Medical Screeninguses artificial intelligence algorithms and colorimetric characterization of feces to return results with a degree of accuracy close to 100%.

Cholestasis: affects 1 in 2,500 newborns

Neonatal cholestasis is a disorder characterized by the accumulation of bile in the liver as a result of the reduction or stoppage of the normal flow of bile to the intestine.

The causes of these disorders are various: metabolic problems, genetic defects, malformations, infections, but in most cases they are due to biliary atresia (progressive destruction of the biliary tract) which represents the main indication for liver transplantation in children. Cholestasis is difficult to diagnose and has a high incidence in the neonatal period (on average 1 in 2,500 newborns suffers from it). The characteristic symptoms, which usually occur during the first 2 weeks of the newborn’s life, are jaundice, dark urine and light-colored stools (hypo-acholic stools). Recognition of faecal hypoacolia through color testing (colorimetric characterization) is a method of early diagnosis of conditions of pathological neonatal cholestasis.

“popòapp”: this is how it works

The Bambino Gesù app, developed with a machine learning algorithm, facilitates the early identification of cholestasis in the first weeks of children’s life by recognizing hypo-acholic stools. The system allows parents or doctors to make a colorimetric assessment by taking a photo of the poo on the diaper. The algorithm compares the color of the photo with the colorimetric card, returning an initial indication. Once the preliminary result has been received, the app allows you to contact the specialized center to carry out the test further through a visit or televisit of the child, attaching the photo taken.

PopòApp is the result of over a year of studies conducted by clinicians and researchers of the Hepato-bilio-pancreatic Surgery and Liver-Kidney Transplants and Hepatogastroenterology and Nutrition of the Child Jesus units, coordinated by dr. Marco Spada. The results of the search on 160 sample images showed an accuracy of the app equal to 99.4%, with a positive predictive value of 98.4% and a sensitivity of 100% without false negatives, regardless of the smartphone model used. The study is published in the scientific Journal of Medical Screening.

“Given the seriousness of its consequences, cholestasis, particularly if caused by biliary atresia, must be recognized in the newborn as early as possible,” says Dr. Marco Spada, head of hepato-bilio-pancreatic surgery and liver-kidney transplants of the Child Jesus. cared for and have a normal life expectancy. This is the objective of the mobile app we have developed, which represents a precise and intuitive tool at the service of children’s health and medical research”.

«The application – explains prof. Giuseppe Maggiore, head of Hepatogastroenterology and Nutrition of the Child Jesus – is a tool capable of intercepting some pathological conditions of the newborn which, if diagnosed late, can seriously endanger the health of children. For this reason, the use of the app is recommended to all new parents from the first days after the birth of the little ones and for the first 3 months of life”.

PopòApp, which can be downloaded free of charge on all mobile devices, was presented during a conference promoted by the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital aimed at health personnel who are dedicated to the care of newborns and infants, operators of birth centers and neonatology and pediatricians of choice.