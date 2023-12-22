Home » A diet rich in fiber is important for the stomach and intestines
A diet rich in fiber is important for the stomach and intestines

They extend the time food stays in the stomach and intestines, which contributes to a better and longer-lasting feeling of satiety. Because they are not broken down and can store water, they specifically stimulate intestinal movement. Provided the fluid intake is correct. Drinking a lot is recommended so that fiber works effectively (swells). This is the only way to achieve a softer stool consistency and regular elimination. A lack of water, on the other hand, leads to the opposite results, which manifest themselves in constipation.

So it’s no wonder that fiber plays a key role in the smooth functioning of our digestive tract and metabolism – but also in preventing heart attacks and hardening of the arteries.

By consuming legumes, nuts, fruit, vegetables and sufficient grain products, your daily fiber requirements are met.

In addition to the “colorful fiber donors” (fruits, vegetables, etc.), various grain products, such as bread and roll varieties as well as muesli, are also becoming increasingly popular with consumers.

Many manufacturers have developed into qualified and recognized partners in the food trade, especially in the natural food sector. The “natural” range includes high-quality bread baking creations and fillings, mainly made from (whole grain) wheat, rye and spelt, peppered with grains, seeds and flakes.

As a current trend – especially with regard to the preparation of mueslis, for refining dairy products or baked goods – spelled bran, which is extremely rich in fiber and nutrients, occupies an outstanding position. Wheat allergy sufferers in particular are increasingly turning to spelled bran, as it has proven to be an excellent alternative to grain products.

You will find a large selection in well-stocked supermarkets, drugstores and health food stores.

