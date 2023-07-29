A diet rich in grains, fruits and nuts reduces the risk of early death Periodic Daily

A study has found that plant-rich diets reduce the risk of dying from a range of diseases, from cancer to heart disease.

Eating greener foods is not only better for the planet, but also for health: this is what emerges from a study.

It was already known that a diet rich in plants is generally healthier than one rich in animal products, such as red meat and cheese, and that it is more sustainable because their production generally produces far fewer greenhouse gases.

Now scientists have proven how healthier this diet is. They found that people who ate a more environmentally sustainable diet were 25 percent less likely to die during a follow-up period of more than 30 years than those with a less sustainable diet.

These figures compare the health outcomes of the bottom 25 percent of eco-food consumers with the bottom quarter.

High consumers of this diet — rich in whole grains, fruits, non-starchy vegetables, nuts, and unsaturated oils — also had a 15% lower risk of death from cancer or cardiovascular disease, a 20% lower risk of death from neurodegenerative disease and a 50% lower risk of death from respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung disease.

To create the Planetary Health Diet Index (PHDI), researchers looked at existing evidence for scoring foods, taking into account the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, bowel cancer, diabetes and stroke, as well as environmental impacts such as water use, land use, nutrient pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

“The results demonstrate that a higher Planetary Health Diet score is associated with a lower risk of mortality,” said Linh Bui, of Harvard University.

“As a millennial, I have always been concerned with mitigating man’s impact on the environment. A sustainable food model should not only be healthy, but also consistent with planetary limits for greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental parameters,” said the researcher.

“We hope researchers can tailor this index to specific food cultures and validate how it is associated with chronic disease and environmental impacts, such as carbon footprint, water footprint and land use in other populations.” .

The author also warned that those with specific health conditions or food accessibility issues may find a planet-friendly diet more difficult.

The researchers applied the index to analyze the results of more than 100,000 participants in two large studies conducted in the United States from 1986 to 2018. More than 47,000 died during the more than 30-year follow-up period.

The researchers point out that they found an “association” between sustainable eating and health rather than direct cause and effect, meaning they can’t rule out the possibility that there is another explanation for why people who ate more vegetables tended to be healthier.

The findings were presented at Nutrition 2023, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Boston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

