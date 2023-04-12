A dietary supplement can help fight drug-resistant breast cancer.
Many anticancer therapies do not produce the desired results. A common reason for this is that tumors develop resistance to the drug. This is the case, for example, of alpelisiba drug approved for some years for the treatment of advanced breast cancer.
A research group of Department of Biomedicine of the University of Basel has now found that loss of the neurofibromin 1 (NF1) gene leads to a reduced response to alpelisib. “So the absence of NF1 is the elephant in the room; throws everything into havoc within the cell and hinders the success of the treatment”says Prof. Bentires-Alj.
The researchers also found that the dietary supplement N-acetylcysteine restores the sensitivity of cancer cells to this treatment, thus N-acetylcysteine restored the efficacy of alpelisib in resistant cancer cells.
The results are published in the specialized magazine “Cell Reports Medicine“.
“Since N-acetylcysteine is a safe and widespread additive, this finding is highly relevant for clinical research.”, says Bentires-Alj. A combination of N-acetylcysteine with alpelisib is thought to improve the treatment of advanced breast cancer. The next step would now be to perform clinical trials with breast cancer patients to confirm the positive effects observed in the laboratory.
Read the full text of the article:
N-acetylcysteine overcomes NF1-loss-driven resistance to PI3K alpha inhibition in breast cancer.
Priska Auf der Maur, Marcel P. Trefny, Zora Baumann, Milica Vulin, Ana Luisa Correia, Maren Diepenbruck, Nicolas Kramer, Katrin Volkmann, Bogdan-Tiberius Preca, Pedro Ramos, Cedric Leroy, Tobias Eichlisberger, Katarzyna Buczak, Federica Zilli, Ryoko Okamoto, Roland Rad, Michael Rugaard Jensen, Christine Fritsch, Alfred Zippelius, Michael B. Stadler, Mohamed Bentires-Alj
Cell Reports Medicine (2023), doi: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2023.101002 – Published: April 11, 2023
Source: Department of Biomedicine of the University of Basel
