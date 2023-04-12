Many anticancer therapies do not produce the desired results. A common reason for this is that tumors develop resistance to the drug. This is the case, for example, of alpelisiba drug approved for some years for the treatment of advanced breast cancer.

A research group of Department of Biomedicine of the University of Basel has now found that loss of the neurofibromin 1 (NF1) gene leads to a reduced response to alpelisib. “So the absence of NF1 is the elephant in the room; throws everything into havoc within the cell and hinders the success of the treatment”says Prof. Bentires-Alj.

In breast cancer, the gene neurofibromin-1 (NF1) plays an important role in how well the tumor responds to therapy with Alpelisib. Microscopic image of minitumors (breast cancer organoids) grown in the laboratory; in green those with NF1, in magenta those without. (Image: Priska Auf der Maur, Department of Biomedicine)

The researchers also found that the dietary supplement N-acetylcysteine ​​restores the sensitivity of cancer cells to this treatment, thus N-acetylcysteine ​​restored the efficacy of alpelisib in resistant cancer cells.

The results are published in the specialized magazine “Cell Reports Medicine“.

“Since N-acetylcysteine ​​is a safe and widespread additive, this finding is highly relevant for clinical research.”, says Bentires-Alj. A combination of N-acetylcysteine ​​with alpelisib is thought to improve the treatment of advanced breast cancer. The next step would now be to perform clinical trials with breast cancer patients to confirm the positive effects observed in the laboratory.

Read the full text of the article:

Source: Department of Biomedicine of the University of Basel