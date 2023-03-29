The month of April is approaching and André Onana charge Inter, engaged in the coming weeks between the league, the Italian Cup and the Champions League. “We must always play without fear. If there is fear it is better not to take the field – the words of the Nerazzurri goalkeeper SportMediaset -. A difficult month awaits us, but we train every day to play matches like those against Juve and Benfica. We need to train well and I am convinced that if we work well, it will be a month full of satisfactions“.

On the clean sheets and the highest number of saves in the Champions League, the Cameroonian prefers to share the merits with the rest of the team: “It means that the defense is doing its job very well. You can also save a lot, but if you don’t pass the round, the group has no value. The clean sheet is a collective work, from the coach to the attacker to all those who are in bench We are all here to defend Inter e for me it is an honor to be the goalkeeper of this club“.

“We deserve more respect in Europe because we sent Barcelona to the Europa League and we were in a complicated group – adds Onana -. We have shown that we are a strong team. It doesn’t matter what happens with Benfica, but we’re going to play there to win. I want to win everything“.

BUY THE INTER OFFICIAL PRODUCTS HERE!