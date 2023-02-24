Home Health A DIGITAL DRUG FOR MIGRAINE Neurology
Health

A DIGITAL DRUG FOR MIGRAINE Neurology

by admin
A DIGITAL DRUG FOR MIGRAINE Neurology

Not a substance to swallow but an app that suggests behaviors

The future is digital, even the pharmaceutical one apparently. The Food and Drug Administration just approved a digital drug made by Click Therapeutics.
The peculiarity of the drug is that it is not a substance to be swallowed or injected, but a series of procedures to be followed thanks to a digital platform based on an app.
The therapy is called CT-132 and is being developed as an adjunctive preventative treatment for episodic migraine (four or more migraine days per month) in people 18 years of age and older. approximately 12% of the world‘s population suffers from migraine, and in most cases it is the episodic form.
The platform created by Click Therapeutics uses machine learning and data analytics technologies to understand patients’ conditions and offer solutions.
The app provides a route … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords | drug, digitalis, migraine,

See also  Lazio and Lombardy regional elections. At 19 turnout at 25%, sharp drop. LIVE

You may also like

Cospito, the Cassation rejects the appeal against the...

UN, the Russian ambassador interrupts the minute’s silence...

Milleproroghe, on seaside resorts Mattarella promulgates the text...

If your eye trembles, be careful: it’s a...

Europa League, the round of 16: Juve-Fribourg, Rome-Real...

Men and women, a choice at risk for...

Conference League, round of 16: Fiorentina-Sivasspor, Lazio-AZ Alkmaar...

Alfredo Cospito, the decision of the Cassation: the...

not all vegetables are good for you

Ukraine, Zelensky: ‘We appreciate China’s words, we await...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy