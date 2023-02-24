Not a substance to swallow but an app that suggests behaviors

The future is digital, even the pharmaceutical one apparently. The Food and Drug Administration just approved a digital drug made by Click Therapeutics.

The peculiarity of the drug is that it is not a substance to be swallowed or injected, but a series of procedures to be followed thanks to a digital platform based on an app.

The therapy is called CT-132 and is being developed as an adjunctive preventative treatment for episodic migraine (four or more migraine days per month) in people 18 years of age and older. approximately 12% of the world‘s population suffers from migraine, and in most cases it is the episodic form.

The platform created by Click Therapeutics uses machine learning and data analytics technologies to understand patients’ conditions and offer solutions.

The app provides a route … (Continue) read the 2nd page









