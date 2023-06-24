“A dozen cases a year, but no alarm”

A case of Dengue was recorded in Moncalieri, where a man, residing in Borgo Aje, close to the historic centre, was found to be suffering from the fearsome fever transmitted by mosquitoes. After the analyzes carried out by the doctors of the Amedeo di Savoia hospital, Seremi, the regional service for the prevention and control of infectious diseases, alerted the Municipality of Moncalieri and disinfestation procedures were started within a radius of 200 meters from the home of the patient, who began to feel suspicious symptoms after returning from a trip to South America, but now, fortunately, his conditions do not give particular concern.

For the moment, the checks have not recorded any other suspected cases and no outbreak of the so-called “dengue” has been found. The monitoring and disinfestation, which also involved the Santa Croce hospital, will continue tomorrow, Saturday 24 June.

An ordinance from the mayor Paolo Montagna asks residents to allow access to disinfestation workers and suggests “as a principle of caution, due to the use of insecticides” to close windows and doors, suspend the operation of replacement systems air, keep pets indoors, and wait 15 days before consuming fruits and vegetables grown in the treatment area.

The virologist Giovanni Di Perri, professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Turin, reassures the suspected case of Dengue reported in Moncalieri, at the gates of the Piedmontese capital. «We have cases of this type – the expert explains to Ansa – at least a dozen times a year. Most of the time they are of outpatient relief and there is not even a need for hospitalization. In fact, in over 90% of cases, dengue remains in the form of a flu-like illness. Only in rare cases does it appear in the hemorrhagic form, which can be serious”. «The Moncalieri episode – he underlines – will in all probability remain isolated. Certainly the danger potentially exists, but for the virus to spread it is necessary for the affected person to be bitten by a mosquito of the kind that acts as a vector for Dengue and then for the same mosquito to bite a healthy person, transmitting the disease to him ».

«In any case – concludes Di Perri – there is no need to create alarm: it is a very normal occurrence, considering when people travel in the summer, and it should not cause epidemics. One thing to let people know – he underlines again – is that the vector mosquito capable of transmitting Dengue is an insect that bites during the day, not in the evening or at night”.