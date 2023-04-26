a drug slows down its growth – breaking latest news

For the first time after 20 years of experimentation, one arrives new cure against gliomas, brain tumors often affecting young people, with an important impact on quality of life and work skills. When possible they are surgically removed, but in most cases the operation is not curative and we proceed with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Many patients live several years with this strategy, but researchers have long been committed to finding more effective and less invasive therapeutic strategies.

I study The results of the INDIGO study (a phase three trial, the last before the official approval of a new drug) indicate that with vorasidenib, which targets the mutation affecting the IDH1 and IDH2 genes, important progress is being made because it lengthens progression-free survival. What does it mean exactly? «We are talking about the first study capable of demonstrating a benefit from a drug with a targeted action in patients with operated low-grade glioma and who present a specific alteration (the mutation of the IDH1 or IDH2 genes, fundamental in the birth and development of gliomas low grade) – replies Enrico Franceschi, director of Oncology of the nervous system at the IRCCS Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna -. Until now, post-surgical treatment consisted of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but today, thanks to this new drug, these treatments can be significantly postponed. Other important information: vorasidenib is “convenient”, it is taken in tablets and is very well tolerated (the main side effect is the increase in transaminases)”.

Low-grade gliomas: oligodendrogliomas and astrocytomas Gliomas affect about 5 out of 100,000 people a year and account for about 40% of tumors affecting the brain. There are different types, some are aggressive and have a very severe prognosis (such as glioblastoma), others less so. "Low-grade gliomas are rare brain neoplasms, they affect 2-3 people out of 100,000 a year, generally young people, around 30-40 years of age – explains Franceschi -. They often present themselves with epileptic seizures: it is important to recognize these pathologies promptly in order to set up the therapeutic program as soon as possible". Currently the median survival is more than 10 years, with variations that however largely depend on the genetic characteristics of the tumor: however, these are neoplasms which, if the scalpel is not decisive, grow continuously, more or less slowly, and evolve towards types with greater malignancy.