A Eurospin pudding preparation recalled, the Ministry’s alarm: “Contains undeclared allergens”

Il Ministry of Health communicates that a product sold in supermarkets Eurospin was recalled. As indicated in use disseminated through the official website, it is an article concerning the confectionery department.

Lidl fruit yoghurt collected in France, the alarm: “There is a risk of finding pieces of metal”. Here’s what they are

FURTHER INFORMATION

Pudding recalled at Eurospin, what is the product

Dolciando, the Eurospin brand, recalled a batch of a vanilla-flavored pudding mix which could contain traces of “lupin”, an allergen not declared on the label, dangerous only for people allergic to this legume. The Ministry of Health is now issuing the alert. On the site it indicates all the specifications of the product in question. The Dolciando brand vanilla pudding mix, sold in 130 gram packs, is produced for Eurospin Italia Spa by Cleca Spa, in the plant in Viale Dante Alighieri, 30 – San Martino dall’Argine (Mantua).

Who is at risk and how to ask for reimbursement

The warnings of the recall state that the product is not suitable for consumption. By whom? All those people with lupine allergies. Therefore, please do not consume the product and return it to the Eurospin points of sale, for replacement or reimbursement. For all other people, however, there is no risk in consuming this pudding.