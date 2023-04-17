Home » A Eurospin pudding preparation recalled, the Ministry’s alarm: “Contains undeclared allergens”
Health

A Eurospin pudding preparation recalled, the Ministry’s alarm: “Contains undeclared allergens”

by admin

Il Ministry of Health communicates that a product sold in supermarkets Eurospin was recalled. As indicated in use disseminated through the official website, it is an article concerning the confectionery department.

Lidl fruit yoghurt collected in France, the alarm: “There is a risk of finding pieces of metal”. Here’s what they are

Pudding recalled at Eurospin, what is the product

Dolciando, the Eurospin brand, recalled a batch of a vanilla-flavored pudding mix which could contain traces of “lupin”, an allergen not declared on the label, dangerous only for people allergic to this legume. The Ministry of Health is now issuing the alert. On the site it indicates all the specifications of the product in question. The Dolciando brand vanilla pudding mix, sold in 130 gram packs, is produced for Eurospin Italia Spa by Cleca Spa, in the plant in Viale Dante Alighieri, 30 – San Martino dall’Argine (Mantua).

Who is at risk and how to ask for reimbursement

The warnings of the recall state that the product is not suitable for consumption. By whom? All those people with lupine allergies. Therefore, please do not consume the product and return it to the Eurospin points of sale, for replacement or reimbursement. For all other people, however, there is no risk in consuming this pudding.

See also  they gave him a month to live, he fought for 10 years

You may also like

Yellow stains on the pillow: Do you also...

Milan, Pioli: ‘Giroud is fine, Diaz is becoming...

Which ones do well on the patio?

Cancer vaccines: study underway also for metastatic melanoma

The Mediterranean diet has now become a privilege...

Anorexia: does altered intestinal flora contribute to its...

the infectious disease specialist answers all the questions...

Recipe “Tagliatelle with Lemon Vinaigrette and Pecorino Crackers”...

BRING – Greetings – News – EU

Cancer vaccines, an answer after 100 years

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy