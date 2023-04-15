Home » A fan of Spezia spits at Sarri at the end of the match with Lazio
The editorial staff Saturday, April 15, 2023, 4.11pm

ROMA – That the environment at the ‘PeakIt would be hot she knew, enough to warn her Lazio on the eve of the challenge then won 3-0 against lo Spicebut the reality has perhaps outweighed the concerns of Maurice Sarri that during the anticipation of the 30th day of Serie A (preceded by clashes between the two fans outside the stadium) was literally targeted by the Ligurian public.

First the beer, then I spit it

It went far beyond the insults in the La Spezia stadium, where the grandstand is very close to the benches and everything rained down on the Biancoceleste coach, as the images transmitted by ‘Dazn’ showed. It was him first thrown a beer at hima, then at the end of the match a fan has them spat on and then quickly disappear. A gesture that has not escaped, however,eye of the cameras.

