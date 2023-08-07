a fault blocked the controls

The Port Authority of Salerno will use a series of equipment supplied by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to trace, on the basis of technical surveys, the routes of the sailing ship Tortuga and goiter, an Aprea Mare, at the time of the collision. But, above all, the surveys that will be carried out (starting from next week) on the wreck of the small boat on which Adrienne Vaughanthe 45-year-old New Yorker who died, was traveling with her husband and their two children aged 12 and eight.

The objective is above all to try to understand if the boat driven by Aelius Persian (investigated for manslaughter and culpable shipwreck, assisted by the lawyer Freed Mazzola) may have had a technical problem which may have blocked the driving controls. And this is because the dynamics of the collision, which for the chief prosecutor of Salerno Joseph Borrelli «it’s very clear», would suggest either a block at the controls or an inattention on the part of the skipper. And that’s because the impact was on the bow. The rules of the sea, complex as they are, in this case would be rather simple: when two boats travel on parallel courses, in the same direction, the faster boat must steer astern of the slower boat which, regardless of whether or not right. According to the first surveys carried out by the coast guard, it seems that the goiter was the fastest, traveling at a speed of over 20 knots compared to the nine of the Tortuga.

The technical work will be entrusted to a series of sophisticated instruments which communicate with each other by tracing routes and speeds and which will be read by a team of experts appointed by the prosecutor’s office and by Persico’s defence. Attention will end the data provided by AIS system which transmits in real time on VHF frequencies a series of information regarding the unit on which it is installed while receiving information relating to the other units in the vicinity at the same time. AIS tracks “targets” differently from radar. The data received from the target, in the form of position, speed over the seabed, course and direction, are not subjected to any filter and are projected directly on the Chartplotter screen. This data will be compared with satellite systems and a variety of other tools the Coast Guard is equipped with.

What is to be ascertained, and this could also emerge from the viewing of movies filmed by the guests of the Tortuga as well as from their testimonies (remember that the Salerno prosecutor’s office heard about 70 people), it is how long the woman was in living water. Probably a few seconds. She was at the bow of the goiter sunbathing when, on impact, she was thrown into the sea with her daughter. In some videos she is still alive and someone from the sailing ship also throws floating tubes at her. Then it was not understood what happened, the goiter would have reversed, perhaps for a momentum, but she still had the engines running: and this could have caused the death of the woman hit by the propellers. On these details, however, the investigators will have to shed light.

He closed in silence Mike White Adrienne’s husband is currently still hospitalized in the Orthopedics department of the San Giovanni di Dio and Ruggi d’Aragona hospital in Salerno. He also exchanges few words with the doctors, exclusively in an incomprehensible American also because his jaw and jaw are blocked due to maxillofacial surgery. Yesterday morning from his facebook profile he obscured all the photos of her wife by publishing a new one, a selfie taken by Adrienne, in which both are smiling and happy. “Adrienne is such a beautiful person and I’m sure she’s rooting for all of you to stay strong and channel her incredible energy and positivity out of her every day at this unimaginably painful time. Sending my sincere condolences and please contact me if there is anything I can do for you and your family,” wrote a friend of theirs among 150 posts of grief and condolences. The summons for the conferral of the autopsy examination on the body of the 45-year-old seized at the Fucito hospital in Mercato San Severino is still awaited.