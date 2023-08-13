A Ferrari for less than 50 thousand euros? The deal that’s causing a sensation: everyone wants it

Ferrari is everyone’s dream, but its prices are always prohibitive. In this case though, you can really get a bargain.

Fans of four wheels have always nurtured the dream of owning one within them Ferrari, the car par excellence, the supercar that has always driven everyone crazy. In the street, on the rare occasions we happen to see one, anyone who stops for a moment to admire it, even those who don’t have the slightest interest in the world of engines. Ferrari – Tuttomotoriweb.it

The great charm of the Maranello house is also given by the fact that buying one is only possible for a group of the lucky few, since the prices are always too high. The new SF90XX was unveiled recently, costing around 800,000 euros, while the cheapest in the range is the Romabut you still need over 200,000 euros to be able to take it home.

Ferrari is at the top in terms of sales and in this historical period it is experiencing one of the most flourishing phases of its experience, since its foundation in 1947. The Drake has built a myth, and now we will introduce you to a Red which many can afford.

Ferrari, this Dino GT4 208 is a bargain

The Ferrari second-hand are sometimes little known, but by digging into the depths of the web, you can find real bargains. Looking at “Subito.it“, we came across a deal, which sees the Dino GT4 208, a coupe produced by Cavallino between 1974 and 1980.

Ferrari Dino GT4 208 for sale used (Subito.it) – Tuttomotoriweb.it

The car we are proposing is currently located in Bolzano, in Trentino Alto-Adige, and is on sale at the record price of 44,500 euros. The Cavallino supercar, which set record figures in terms of sales even in the midst of the oil crisis, was registered, think you, in April 1976, practically in another world, but it traveled a very Bass. According to what is reported in the advertisement, in fact, it covered 100,000 km, certainly not a few but still not in excess.

The gearbox is manual, and it goes without saying that it is second-hand and petrol-powered. According to the description, The service has just been carried out, complete with the timing belt replacementand the conditions are described as very good, despite having a history of almost half a century.

The sale is not carried out by a private seller, but by the Dima Automobili, a second-hand jewelery dealer, who really gave Ferrari fans an incredible opportunity on this occasion. The dream of having one at a low price can come true, and a Dino of this type is really a steal, in every sense.

We recall that the name Dino is linked to the Drake’s son, who died at the age of 24, in 1956, due to muscular dystrophy, and a brilliant engine designer engineer. They are dedicated to him many models that bear the Cavallino symboland we are sure that owning one will be very touching for those who manage to buy it.

