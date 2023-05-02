Home » A first of May without the Frecce Tricolori. Performance canceled due to mourning. Now the black box
Milan – As per tradition, today May 1st the Frecce tricolori were supposed to perform for the first release of the season. It would have taken place in Rivolto, headquarters of the Acrobatic Patrol, but the event this year was canceled due to the death of Captain Alessio Ghersi, died aboard an ultralight, together with Sante Ciaccia, the Milanese manager, on the aircraft crashed two days ago in Friuli during a pleasure overflight.

Investigators and prosecutors are awaiting answers to the causes that led to the fall of the Pioneer from the analysis of the black box. After five hours of rescue operations, until the night between 29 and 30 April, yesterday inspections continued in the woods where the ultralight crashed. The investigation will also have to reconstruct the last moments of the flight, in particular if there really was an explosion or if it was just a blaze.

The aerobatic team was completing its training flights these days: last Wednesday it had been forced to prematurely interrupt a brief display in the skies above the Aviano base (Pordenone) because one of the aircraft had hit a bird.

An interruption that had caused disappointment among the two thousand people who flocked to the Friulian airport, home of the American 31st Fighter Wing; the strict protocols, however, had forced the immediate return of the team to Rivolto, although the inspection of the aircraft that collided with the bird had ruled out any problems.

