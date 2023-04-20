A flash in the sky over Kiev, ‘it was not a satellite but a meteorite’

“A bright flash seen above the sky over Kiev was not due to a falling satellite or a Russian missile attack. What exactly it was, only experts can find out.” This is what the military administration of the city said after the air raid alarm sounded in the capital yesterday evening and initially attributed to the “fall of a NASA space satellite” about to return to earth.

The same US agency had denied, underlining through a spokesman that the Rhessi satellite “is still in orbit. NASA and the Department of Defense continue to monitor Rhessi. No other NASA satellite has returned to the atmosphere today”.

“Around 22:00 (21:00 in Italy), a bright flare of a flying object was observed in the sky over Kiev. According to preliminary information, this phenomenon was the result of the fall to Earth of a space satellite of the Nasa. To prevent the debris from causing victims falling to the ground, an air warning was announced. The air defense did not go into operation, “said the head of the military administration of Kiev, Serhiy Popko quoted on Telegram.

The alarm over the capital and the homonymous region lasted almost an hour. After the sirens, the Kyiv regional administration said “an air target has been detected in the sky” with the air defense forces “on high alert”. Several videos later posted on social media captured the explosion of an object that authorities claim is the NASA satellite.

The phenomenon has also sparked some memes on Twitter with users who have joked about the possibility that it was a UFO. The head of the Ukrainian presidential office had initially reported on social media about him: “Don’t worry about UFOs. This is our anti-aircraft defense”, and then deleted the post a few minutes later. With the alarm over, Yermak then posted a message with emojis of an antenna and a UFO.

In the hours leading up to reports of a satellite crash in Kiev, NASA had warned that its defunct satellite Rhessi, which traveled in space for more than 20 years and recorded more than 100,000 solar events, could crash to Earth on the night of Wednesday and Thursday, without however being able to provide a geographical location.

The US space agency had stressed that most of the satellite would go up in smoke on its journey back into the atmosphere, but warned that “some components” could withstand the impact.

