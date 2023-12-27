Home » A Fresh Start: A Look at New Year’s Resolutions for Mental Health and Wellness
Health

A Fresh Start: A Look at New Year’s Resolutions for Mental Health and Wellness

by admin
A Fresh Start: A Look at New Year’s Resolutions for Mental Health and Wellness

As the new year approaches, many people are looking for ways to improve their overall health, with a significant focus on mental well-being. According to a recent survey conducted in the United States, three-quarters of participants plan to kick off the new year with a resolution to be healthier. Of these individuals, 28 percent specifically want to focus on improving their mental health.

The survey, conducted by the American Psychiatric Association (APA), found that people are considering various strategies to enhance their mental well-being. These include exercising more, meditating, journaling, seeking therapy, and reducing social media use. Additionally, a significant number of young adults, aged 18 to 34, are prioritizing mental health resolutions, with 44 percent planning to make positive changes in this area.

Dr. Petros Levounis, President of the APA, emphasized the importance of maintaining healthy routines and mindfulness, in both mental and physical health. He encouraged individuals to take care of themselves and their loved ones. According to Levounis, the new year is a great opportunity to try something new to take care of mental health.

Other popular resolutions highlighted in the survey include improving physical condition, finance, diet, relationships, travel, hobbies, and professional development. The survey revealed diverse methods and areas in which people hope to improve themselves in the coming year.

Dr. Saul Levin, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of the APA, noted that taking care of mental health does not have to be tied to a holiday and can be practiced at any time. However, the new year can serve as a great motivator to try out new strategies for mental well-being.

See also  "Electronic health record and vaccination plan two important results"

The survey was conducted in early December and included responses from more than 2,000 adults. For those seeking more information and suggestions for mental health resolutions, the National Mental Health Alliance offers additional resources.

As individuals prepare to embark on a new year, the focus on mental well-being is prominent, with many recognizing the importance of taking proactive steps to improve overall health.

You may also like

The White House blocks the import of the...

Dengue, Argentina decrees a health emergency due to...

Packaging trouble: Ceramide Capsules from Elisabeth Arden

Empowering Older Adults: Motor Care Workshop Enhances Autonomy

Eugenio Borgna: “Christmas is an opportunity to rediscover...

“How many deaths on New Year’s Eve” –...

Friedrich Merz and the Christmas tree – health...

Discover the Power of Bacopa: The Most Powerful...

The surgeries talked about in 2023

“Stomach ache, the ideal diet”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy