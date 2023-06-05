“A full year in the gym and… at school”

by Michele Bufalino

Continuity with the past, but also a great desire not to stop and continue to grow. For the Tramontana part, the Game of the Bridge 2023 is that of confirmations. Organization, work in the gym, but also a lot of commitment to civilian life, in addition to the military. Matteo Baldassari, general of Tramontana, outlines the guidelines for the 2023 edition of the challenge on the Ponte di Mezzo: “This year’s edition will be a good one – declares Baldassari (photo) -. Last year there were many problems related to the post-Covid restart after 2 years of inactivity. Getting the car back on track with the volunteers was not easy and reverberated in a series of imperfections which, especially from the point of view of the procession, will be resolved this time”. The general is satisfied with the work of the judiciary on the military side, while a series of simulations with the training trolley are being carried out these days, on which the most absolute secrecy is in force: “We know the value of our work and I am happy with the preparation of the teams – continues Baldassari -. It was a full year for us and this benefited us. The gyms were open all year round and the teams worked seriously. I don’t want to make any predictions, but with strategy you know, many ideas can also be subverted”. “We have carried out many initiatives with schools and with the judiciary themselves – concludes Baldassari -. It is something we focus on year after year and it is nice to bring the history of the Game to the kids”. Indeed, the ‘Pisa Bella’ project with the Galilei middle schools was completed just in recent days. The Command of Tramontana and the Judiciary of San Michele involved the boys in the simulation of the historical procession and in a review of the fights, arousing great enthusiasm and involvement. A few days ago the command also went to the Toti schools in Barbaricina, finding curious and interested kids. In May, however, the show “la Pisanite 1.0” took place, staged on the traditions and history of our city by the students of Oberdan and Galilei. However, Baldassari wants to make an appointment for another imminent event: “On Wednesday 7 June at the Republican Arsenals there will be a theatrical representation of the history of Pisa between Kinzica, San Ranieri and the Maritime Republics – concludes the general of Tramontana -. Also in this case, the result of nice job with the schools of Pisa. For the occasion I would like to thank all those who, in recent months, have helped us to bring a piece of our culture. We have found passionate, competent and warm teachers in welcoming us and allowing us to share a journey participated which has aroused great enthusiasm in all our projects”.