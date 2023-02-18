Home Health a gameplay video of over 5 hours of the PS5 version has been leaked – Multiplayer.it
There are only a few days left until the launch of Atomic Heart and as expected there are those who are already playing thanks to a copy obtained in advance. Among these there is also the youtuber Garythelians, who has seen fit to publish a video gameplay lasting more than five hours taken from the PS5 version.

If you are interested, you can find the video in the player below, which we specify could disappear from YouTube at any time. The video was recorded during a live stream, in which the streamer shows the first few hours of Mundfish’s first-person shooter thanks to a physical copy for PS5 that he managed to get a few days earlier than expected.

Since this is a live recording, the quality of the movie is clearly not the best, but in any case it should be more than enough to get an idea of ​​Atomic Heart pending press reviews and the publication of the game.

We remind you that Atomic Heart will be available on PC and current and old generation consoles from Tuesday 21 February 2023, and will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog at launch. Mundfish recently released a clip showing a preview of the dubbing in all supported languages, including Italian.

