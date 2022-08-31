Logitech G502 X

The G502 mouse, released in 2014, has added RGB lighting, replaced the HERO sensor, and launched a wireless version in the past 8 years. It is still one of Logitech’s main product series. In order to bring the G502 into a new generation, Logitech today released the new G502 X – and it’s not just one, but three versions of wired, wireless and wireless plus RGB lighting at the same time.

The three mice are named G502 X (wired), G502 X Lightspeed (wireless) and G502 X Plus (wireless plus RGB lighting). They are all equipped with Logitech’s HERO 25K sensor and have a lightweight dual-mode flywheel. with 13 customizable keys. Logitech has also comprehensively lightweighted the shell of the G502 X, reducing the weight of the wired version to 89g, while the weight of the wireless version is only 99g (Lightspeed) and 106g (Plus).

On the G502 X series mouse, Logitech also introduced a composite optical microswitch called “Lightforce”. It completely retains the crisp touch of the mechanical micro switch, but changes the trigger of the button from a physical metal contact to a way of blocking the light with a fence. In addition to speeding up the response time and eliminating the need for debounce, this should also extend the life of the microswitch. In addition, Logitech has also specially designed the DPI switch button in front of the thumb. According to the installation method, the button can be placed close to or away from the thumb, or simply use the included cover to cover the button to avoid accidental touch.

Compared with the wireless G502X Lightspeed, the G502 X Plus mouse has an extra light bar on the back consisting of 8 LED lights. The light effect and color can be adjusted through the G Hub software. But what’s even more powerful is that Logitech has also added a light-sensing function to the mouse. However, unlike the keyboard, which is generally lighted by the hand close to it, the G502 X Plus will turn off the light when it is held in the hand, saving power.

The three members of the G502 X series are available in black and white versions. The wired version of the G502 X is priced at US$80, the wireless G502 X Lightspeed is US$140, and the G502 X Plus with an RGB light bar is US$160.