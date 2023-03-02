An international team of researchers led by geneticists from University of Pennsylvania, sequenced the genomes of 180 indigenous Africans. Their findings shed light on the origin of modern humans, the history of African populations and forms of local adaptation. Africa, where humans first evolved, remains a place of remarkable diversity today.

The new analysis of 180 Indigenous Africans from a dozen ethnically, culturally, geographically and linguistically diverse populations has shed more light on histories of human migrations, both remote and more recent, and provided genetic evidence for adaptation to local environments. manifested through traits such as skin color, heart and kidney development, or bone growth. The scholars’ findings were published in the journal Cell.

The investigation of genomic variants

The investigation also revealed millions of new genomic variants known as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) – differences in a ‘letter’ of the DNA sequence – including many that appear to play a role in health, laying the groundwork for a wider range of of the possibility of targeted medical interventions.

“There is a lack of knowledge about genomic variation in African populations, particularly in ethnically diverse populations”he claims Sarah Tishkoffand senior author of the work. “We focused on populations who practice more traditional lifestyles, live in remote areas which can be difficult to access and which, in some cases, had never been studied from this perspective before”.

The researchers obtained complete genome sequences from 180 individuals, 15 from each of 12 indigenous peoples. The study, according to the authors, is the first to perform rigorous whole-genome sequencing of such a genetically diverse mix of African groups. “Our work demonstrates the importance of long-term scientific collaborations and underscores the urgent need to include more African populations in genetic studies”he claims Alfred Njamnshi, co-author of the study. The 12 populations studied use, or used until recently, traditional means of subsistence: agriculture, pastoralism or hunting and gathering. Together, they include representatives of each of the four different language families found in Africa: Afroasiatic, Nilo-Saharan, Niger-Congolese and Khoesan. By placing the new genome sequences from these African populations into a database with other previously sequenced genomes from populations around the world, the research team created a worldwide family tree. “Deducing African demographic history is very challenging because it is very complex”he claims Tishkoff. “But, with our tools, based on shared models of genomic variation, it is possible to infer when populations shared a common ancestor, even accounting for gene flow: populations migrating and interbreeding”.

Using the collected data and their own models, the researchers found that the Khoesan-speaking group of southern Africa, the San, as well as rainforest-dwelling hunter-gatherers of central Africa appeared at the root of the tree. “This is a very new result”dice Tishkoff. Previous analyzes had only indicated the San as descended from older populations of humans. They also found that San and Central African hunter-gatherer groups split from each other, and from other known populations, more than 200,000 years ago.

Evidence of the existence of a ghost population

The models also provided evidence of a now-extinct ‘ghost’ population that may have mixed with other groups at the time. “We don’t have ancient DNA from fossils because they don’t preserve well in an African environment, but one explanation is that it may have mixed with an archaic population.”dice Tishkoff. The results also support some theories on population structure developed in the field of linguistics. Linguists have debated whether the Khoesan-speaking groups — whose languages ​​share click consonants but are very distinct in their other characteristics — were truly closely related. According to the genomic findings, although these groups diverged tens of thousands of years ago, there is evidence that all of them may have shared a common origin in East Africa and shared more recent gene flow, during the past 10,000 years.

“What we imagine is that there may have been an East African origin for these language groups, and perhaps also for rainforest hunter-gatherers, even though they have since lost their original language and adopted the language of their neighbors. who used the Bantu”dice Tishkoff. “The groups may have split in different directions, with the Hadza and Sandawe remaining settled and the San moving south”.

Gene flow

However, the analysis of the DNA modern and ancient indicates that there was gene flow between the ancestors of the Hadza and Sandawe and the ancestors of the San, which could potentially explain some similarities in their language. The newly sequenced genomes also led to the identification of 32 million SNPs, including more than 5 million that had never been cataloged before. “The 32 million SNPs that have been analyzed have just shed new light on the importance of extending genetic studies into regions that had previously been marginalized in research”says the study co-author Thomas B. Humor della Kampala International University in Tanzania. “This is the way forward to clarify evolutionary trends and their implication in tailored medical diagnostics and therapies”. When the research team cross-referenced the previously identified SNPs with those in a database widely used for clinical trials, they found that many of the variants found in the African individuals in the study had been classified as pathogenic.

“This does not mean that African populations have more pathogenic variants”he claims Shaohua Fan, lead author of the study. “Rather, it underscores a strong need to include ethnically diverse populations in human genetic studies, especially as rarity is a criterion for determining the pathogenicity of a variant in clinical trials.”. In other words, some of these variants may have been misclassified as disease-associated just because they were so rare in other populations, such as Europeans, that dominate these clinical databases. The researchers not only compared the mutations to existing databases and published studies, but also looked to see if the variations occurred in protein-coding regions or regions that might regulate gene expression for biologically relevant pathways and processes. . They also looked for versions of a mutation, known as alleles, that occur at significantly different frequencies in different populations.

The new variants discovered

These differences may arise because alleles play a role in local adaptation to different environments. Several notable variants emerged from these analyses. In the San population of southern Africa, for example, the team found a large number of SNPs near the PDPK1 gene, which other scientists had shown to play a role in pigmentation in mice. “Based on previous studies in our lab, we know that the San have relatively light skin color compared to other African populations“, he claims Yuanqing Fengco-author of the study. “Therefore, we hypothesized that SNPs near PDPK1 may influence pigmentation in humans”.

The team’s analysis also found a large number of variants near genes associated with bone growth in central African hunter-gatherers. These groups are known for their small stature, which is believed to be advantageous for the dense rainforest environment in which they live. In East African pastoralist populations, the team found enrichment for variants near genes that play a role in kidney development and function, possibly an adaptation to living in arid conditions. And in Hadza hunter-gatherers in East Africa, they found a unique enrichment of variants near genes that play a role in heart development.

Genetics of heart development

“My lab is now following some of these genes to see if we can learn about the genetics of heart muscle development”he claims Tishkoff. “If we understand how these genes are regulated, this could give us a clue as to why some people have a tendency for cardiovascular disease”.

Additionally, the researchers found genetic variants linked to blood pressure control in people with Nilo-Congolese ancestry, West African groups who share ancestry with people from whom most African Americans descend. “There is a high incidence of hypertension and diabetes in people of African descent in the United States, and this is largely due to socioeconomic factors”dice Tishkoff. “But there may be some genetic risk factors that, together with the environment they live in, influence their risk of disease. Some of these may be adaptive in an African environment but maladaptive in a US environment.”. This new data could one day help inform precision medicine approaches that rely on understanding how genetics and other individual differences affect people’s disease risk, response to drugs, and more.