A genetic test to establish whether a newborn is more vulnerable to deafness when treated with gentamicin: this is what is recommended by the guidelines of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), an organization headed by the Ministry of Health in United Kingdom.
Hearing damage
It is an innovation in the medical-technological field which could therefore guarantee greater protection for those newborns who need specific antibiotic therapy in a hospital setting.
