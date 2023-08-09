Home » a Giorgi de luxe version extends Andreescu
a Giorgi de luxe version extends Andreescu

On the Italian night, Camila Giorgi made her royal debut in the main draw of the “Omnium Banque Nationale Open”, WTA 1000 tournament with a prize pool of $2,788,468 in progress on Montreal concrete (every other year with Toronto), Canada. All matches are broadcast live on SuperTennis TV and on SuperTenniX, the digital platform of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation.

The 31-year-old from Maceratan.51 WTA, passed through the qualifications (but on these fields two years ago she conquered her most prestigious trophy by beating the Czech Karolina Pliskova in the final), defeated in his main draw debut 63 62, in just over an hour and a half of playing, to Canadian Bianca Andreescun.41 in the ranking, winner of the Canadian “1000” (but in Toronto) in her fairytale year, 2019.

“It’s great to play here – Camila said earning an extra round of applause – the surface is fast and perfect for my tennis. I’m really very satisfied.”

