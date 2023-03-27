Yet another massacre in an American school and still children among the victims of gun madness: a 28-year-old girl, perhaps a former student, entered the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, holding two rifles and a pistol and opened fire leaving on the ground, lifeless, six people including at least three elementary school pupils. Another massacre, the 129th mass shooting in the United States alone since the beginning of the year, or more than one a day since January. The timely intervention of the police prevented the worst: from the call to 911 to the killing of the killer inside the private school, only 14 minutes passed. The woman was stopped on the second floor of the building, when she was still in the hall and she had therefore not had time to enter any classroom, even though she had already left behind a trail of innocent blood. The five officers who arrived first confronted her and killed her on the spot. “We are trying to identify her,” police say. “We are examining the footage from the cameras inside the school” where the killer – who initially the agents thought was a teenager – entered through one of the side doors. The identification of the attacker is crucial to proceeding with the investigation and once the identity of the woman is known, it will be possible for the investigators to proceed with search warrants and try to understand the reason for such a crazy act.

At the moment it is not clear if he had any connection with the school and the fact that it was a woman who opened fire, a very rare case, arouses particular attention. Since 1979 there have been only 17 mass shootings by women in America, of which 7 – including today’s one – have had a school as dramatic theatre. “Another school shooting. I’m speechless: Our children deserve so much better,” says First Lady Jill Biden. “Schools should be safe places to learn and teach. Enough is enough, Congress must take action against gun violence. How many children still need to die before they take action?” added White House spokeswoman Karine. Jean-Pierre, returning to ask for a ban on assault weapons on behalf of Joe Biden. A ban that the president has been asking for, without success, since he entered the White House, clashing with the opposition of the Republicans in Congress, who see one of their greatest battles in the defense of the Second Amendment.

Congress must act and ban assault weapons. President Joe Biden says this when speaking about the shooting in Nashville. “When it happened” in Nashville “it’s a nightmare. We must do more against gun violence, to protect schools from becoming prisons,” he stressed.

