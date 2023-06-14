Home » A glass a day reduces stress and heart attack risk by 20% (40% in anxious people), the new American study
Health

by admin
The more anxious you are, the more positive effects wine has. A light daily alcohol consumption reduces the risks of major cardiac events such as strokes and heart attacks. From…

The more anxious you are, the more positive effects wine has. A light daily alcohol consumption reduces the risks of major cardiac events such as strokes and heart attacks. by how much? 20% in the general population, while 40% among people suffering from anxiety and various fears. These are the results of a new study by Massachusetts General Hospital. Researchers believe they have finally discovered the reason for the known benefits of alcohol in moderation on cardiovascular health.

The difference between men and women

What is the right consumption? Equal to no more than a glass of vino a day for women and two for men, explains the report led by Ahmed Tawakol, director of the hospital’s imaging department. Quantity that decreases anxiety, and relaxes the nervous system.

The impact on the brain

The positive effect therefore does not depend on alterations induced by alcohol on the blood, but directly on its impact on the brain. Scholars have verified this by analyzing with brain magnetic resonance hundreds of people whose habits had been followed and recorded in the Biobank of Mass General Brigham hospital.

Among the data that emerged: people who drank on average menu at 14 drinks per week were significantly less likely to have a heart attack or stroke than those who didn’t drink at all.

Brain analyzes then highlighted a decidedly lower than normal stress response in the amygdala area among light or moderate drinkers, in direct proportion to the decrease in feelings of anxiety and fear. In addition, fewer adverse cardiac events occurred in these individuals.

The risk of tumors

However, scholars warn: the use of alcohol, even light, continues to be associated with an increase in inflammation markers and cancer risks.

