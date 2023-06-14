A glass a day reduces stress and heart attack risk by 20% (40% in anxious people), the new American study

The more anxious you are, the more positive effects wine has. A light daily alcohol consumption reduces the risk of major cardiac events such as strokes and heart attacks. how much? 20% in the general population, while 40% among people suffering from anxiety and various fears. These are the results of a new study by Massachusetts General Hospital. Researchers believe they have finally discovered the reason for the known benefits of alcohol in moderation on cardiovascular health.

