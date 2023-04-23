A goal by Pessina overturns Fiorentina, Udinese trio against Cremonese | First page

After Inter’s match in Empoli, Sunday’s Serie A continues with two more matches scheduled at 3pm.

MONZA 3-2 FIORENTINA (The scoreboard)

A penalty from the captain Pessina turned everything upside down at U-Power Stadium. First half full of emotions with Fiorentina going two goals up in less than a quarter of an hour thanks to goals from Kouame e Saponarawhen he had the match in hand, his own goal arrived Biraghi that reopens everything. Two minutes from half time oak mota the Viola resumed at 2-2 and in added time Pessina’s lead goal had also arrived, which was later disallowed. But it was only a matter of time, because half an hour from the end Amrabat stops Caprari with a ram and the referee blows his penalty. Pessina displaces Terracciano from the penalty spot and gives the three points to Palladino.

UDINESE-CREMONESE 3-0

Game never in discussion at the Dacia Arena, where Udinese won 3-0 against a Cremonese that is sinking more and more in the standings. The bianconeri close the practice in just over half an hour: after just 4 minutes they are already ahead with a great goal from Samardzic who from right outside puts her in the corner, in the 27th minute the doubling arrives with a header by nehuen perez and nine minutes later Success scores his first league goal. Sottil also wins by giving up on Beto at the beginning – he will enter the end of the first half – and gets closer to the European zone; Ballardini loses after two consecutive victories and now the road to salvation is becoming increasingly difficult.