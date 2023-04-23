Home » A goal by Pessina overturns Fiorentina, Udinese trio against Cremonese | First page
Health

A goal by Pessina overturns Fiorentina, Udinese trio against Cremonese | First page

by admin
A goal by Pessina overturns Fiorentina, Udinese trio against Cremonese | First page

After Inter’s match in Empoli, Sunday’s Serie A continues with two more matches scheduled at 3pm.

MONZA 3-2 FIORENTINA (The scoreboard)

A penalty from the captain Pessina turned everything upside down at U-Power Stadium. First half full of emotions with Fiorentina going two goals up in less than a quarter of an hour thanks to goals from Kouame e Saponarawhen he had the match in hand, his own goal arrived Biraghi that reopens everything. Two minutes from half time oak mota the Viola resumed at 2-2 and in added time Pessina’s lead goal had also arrived, which was later disallowed. But it was only a matter of time, because half an hour from the end Amrabat stops Caprari with a ram and the referee blows his penalty. Pessina displaces Terracciano from the penalty spot and gives the three points to Palladino.

KOUAME SCORES AND REJECTS LIKE LUKAKU: THE PHOTO

UDINESE-CREMONESE 3-0

Game never in discussion at the Dacia Arena, where Udinese won 3-0 against a Cremonese that is sinking more and more in the standings. The bianconeri close the practice in just over half an hour: after just 4 minutes they are already ahead with a great goal from Samardzic who from right outside puts her in the corner, in the 27th minute the doubling arrives with a header by nehuen perez and nine minutes later Success scores his first league goal. Sottil also wins by giving up on Beto at the beginning – he will enter the end of the first half – and gets closer to the European zone; Ballardini loses after two consecutive victories and now the road to salvation is becoming increasingly difficult.

You may also like

How to cut rosemary? – These tips will...

‘Aurelio, take Luciano to Napoli’: when Allegri advised...

Germany, stab wounds in the gym: suspect arrested

Recipe “Ricotta with wild herb salad and honey...

Triglycerides, can go down with good habits (and...

Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, the procedure for brain...

Fini from Annunziata: “Let the right avoid divisions...

Memory foods: what to eat for brain health

Build climbing aids for indoor plants yourself: sustainable...

Being in a relationship after 50 helps control...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy