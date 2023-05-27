A good one in five X-ray machines in human medicine has defects

TÜV Association e. V

Imperfections and artefacts on X-ray images can lead to incorrect diagnoses. Deficiencies in protective equipment for patients are widespread. Most X-ray machines are located in dental offices. TÜV Association publishes “TÜV X-ray Report 2023”.

There is a need for improvement in radiation protection in many hospitals, medical practices and other facilities that work with X-ray equipment. As part of the legally required safety tests, defects in 2,386 of the 16,027 X-ray machines examined were identified by TÜV experts in 2022. This corresponds to a defect rate of 14.9 percent. This is the result of the “TÜV Roentgen Report 2023”, which was published in Berlin today. “The defect rates vary depending on the area of ​​application. A good one in five medical X-ray devices has defects, while in technical applications it is only 5 percent,” says Dr. Alexander Schröer, radiation protection expert of the TÜV association. A danger for patients or the staff only exists in the rarest of cases. Schröer: “The technical safety of X-ray machines in Germany is very high. Nobody has to worry about excessive radiation exposure during an examination.” According to the Radiation Protection Act, the safety of the devices must be checked by independent experts before they are put into operation, in the event of significant changes and every five years. “Many shortcomings could be avoided if clinics and medical practices always conscientiously comply with the requirements for radiation protection,” emphasizes Schröer. Typical defects in X-ray equipment are a lack of protective equipment and defective image receiver technology.

The devices shown in the X-ray report cover the areas of application for human medicine, dental medicine and veterinary medicine as well as technical uses. The deficiencies are divided into the categories “severe”, “substantial” and “simple/formal”. According to the X-ray report, in 2022 the experts found defects in 22 percent of the 2,858 human medical X-ray devices tested. With a share of 74 percent, the majority of the deficiencies were classified as “considerable”. Significant defects must be remedied and the remediation confirmed by the experts without a new on-site inspection. After all, 20 percent of the defects were “serious”. Further operation is then usually not possible. Serious defects must be remedied immediately and the devices checked again. 5 percent of the defects were considered “simple or formal”.

The most widespread in human medicine are so-called inpatient admission places, which are permanently installed in clinics and with radiologists, orthopedists or pulmonary specialists. The defect rate among the 1,008 inpatient admission places checked is 29 percent. With a share of 7.8 percent, defects occur most frequently in the digital imaging plate and analog film-plate systems. With both systems, the foils age and scratches, kinks or dirt deposits can occur with long-term use. Imperfections or so-called artefacts can then be seen on the recordings, which in the worst case can lead to an incorrect diagnosis. In as many as 5 percent of the systems, missing or defective patient protection devices were the cause of a complaint.

Mobile C-arms, which can be used in operating theaters or other rooms, are used particularly in hospitals. In these devices, the X-ray source and image receiver are attached to a movable C-shaped arm. During examinations, operations and other procedures with X-ray support, almost every part of the patient’s body can be reached. Unlike other devices, the X-ray images are not stored digitally or analogously and only “diagnosed” after the examination, but are displayed live on a monitor. “Since all therapy-relevant decisions are made live on the screen with C-arms, the monitor must meet the necessary quality requirements and function absolutely flawlessly,” says Schröer. Of the 766 tested C-arms, the TÜV experts found defects in 24 percent of the devices. The most common defects related to image reproduction (11.3 percent) and protective equipment (5.2 percent).

In 2022, the experts also checked 259 computer tomographs (CT), which are considered high-dose devices with high radiation intensity. The defect rate for CT devices is 5.8 percent. Three devices showed “serious” defects because the specifications for structural radiation protection had not been complied with. “In new buildings, it happens that the shielding of the radiation to the outside with the help of lead or a wide masonry was not sufficiently dimensioned,” says Schröer. Corresponding defects could only be detected by the experts during an inspection before commissioning using on-site measurements.

The majority of X-ray machines are located in dental practices

Most X-ray machines are used in dental practices and in oral surgery. Of the 9,738 dental X-ray machines tested in 2022, 16 percent had one or more defects. The most widespread are dental tube devices with which individual teeth can be recorded. The devices are usually mounted on ceilings and walls or directly on the treatment chair. The TÜV experts found defects in 15 percent of the 6,318 dental tube devices tested. Deficiencies in protective equipment are also a common problem at 6.3 percent. Since 2020, lead protection, for example in the form of a shield or apron, has been required for the radiation-sensitive thyroid gland. “This rule change has apparently not yet arrived in all dental practices, but it can be fixed quickly with little effort,” says Schröer.

In addition, 2,996 panoramic tomography devices were tested, with which X-ray images of the entire dentition are possible. Defects were found in 17 percent of all devices in this category in 2022. In 5.6 percent of the devices, defects were found in the digital imaging plates or in the analog film-screen systems, which, as with human medical devices, can lead to defects or artefacts on the X-ray images.

X-ray machines are also used in veterinary medicine, for example to diagnose broken bones in pets and livestock. Defects were found in 15 percent of 826 x-ray machines tested. 2,605 devices were tested for technical applications in industry or for baggage checks. The defect rate here is only 4.7 percent. The two device categories are not dealt with separately in the X-ray report, since the majority of the defects were of a formal nature and would not have led to an immediate danger to people. However, the requirements of occupational safety and radiation protection must also be observed here.

