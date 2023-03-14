We know it and are proud of it, the traditional Mediterranean-type diet, rich in foods such as fish, fruit, vegetables and nuts, it can really lengthen our life. Now, a new study from the University of Newcastle has also revealed its ability to reduce the risk of dementia by almost 25%.

Experts from the United Kingdom have indeed found that people who followed a Mediterranean-type diet had a reduced risk of dementia (up to a quarter less) than those that didn’t.

This new research, recently published in BMC Medicine, it is one of the largest studios of its kindas those performed previously were usually limited to small sample sizes and low numbers of dementia cases.

Scientists have analyzed the data of over 60,000 individuals from the UK Biobanka large cohort including subjects from across the UK, after completing an appropriate dietary assessment.

The study authors then rated the individuals on how well their diet matched the key characteristics of a Mediterranean diet, with the participants being followed for nearly a decade, during which time 882 cases of dementia occurred.

One of the authors of the study, Professor Oliver Shannon, Lecturer in Human Nutrition and Aging at the University of Newcastle, said: “Dementia impacts the lives of millions of people around the world and there are currently limited options for treating this condition”.

“Finding ways to reduce our risk of developing the disease is, therefore, a top priority for researchers and clinicians. Our study suggests that following a diet as close to the Mediterranean style could be a good strategy to help people reduce their risk of dementia”he added.

Professor Emma Stevenson and joint senior author Professor David Llewellyn also collaborated on the important work, also involving experts from the Universities of Edinburgh, UEA and Exeter.

John Mathers, Professor of Human Nutrition at Newcastle University added: “This new study also offers excellent news for those who have a higher genetic risk of developing the disease. In fact, following a better diet has reduced the likelihood of developing dementia“.

On the other hand, there are numerous studies that have followed one another over the years, attributing an exceptional nutritional value to the Mediterranean diet, helping against the symptoms of depression and classifying itself as the secret to living long.