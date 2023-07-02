Home » A group of climate activists invaded the track during a Diamond League steeplechase competition in Stockholm | flashes
A group of climate activists invaded the track during a Diamond League steeplechase competition in Stockholm



The Viennese newspaper is an Austrian newspaper, according to some the oldest in the world to still be published: after almost 320 years of history, that of June 30, 2023 was the last edition of the newspaper to be printed. It was born in 1703, becoming from 1810 the official means of information of the Austrian state, which acquired its ownership. For many years the Viennese newspaper it supported itself financially thanks to a law that made it compulsory to publish public interest announcements, which represented the newspaper’s major source of income. Following the abolition of that law, last April, the Austrian state – which still owns it – decided to interrupt the paper publication of the newspaper, maintaining only the online one.

The first page reads: «116,840 days, 3,839 months, 320 years, 12 presidents, 10 emperors, 2 republics, 1 newspaper».

Its first copy, under the masthead Wiennerisches Diary, was released on August 8, 1703. For many years it mainly published news on the life of the imperial court in Vienna. In 1780 it assumed its present name of Viennese newspaper (“Viennese newspaper”).

The title of the world‘s oldest newspaper still published is quite difficult to attribute and is rather debated, also because several newspapers own it: all the oldest newspapers, founded between the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, have undergone name changes, transfers of ownership, even prolonged interruptions, very often linked to the turbulent events of European politics. Among these the Gazette of Mantuafounded under another masthead in 1664, which however assumed this name only in 1807, and remained closed for several years in the Napoleonic era first and then the Fascist one.

