PORDENONE – The new Pordenone stadium is something else, even if the good news concerns what was (up to the promotion to Serie B) the home of the Ramarri, that is Bottecchia. The historic velodrome of Pordenone, in fact, won 2.5 million euros. And the whole neighborhood will gain from it, because in addition to the works that will affect the sports facility, it will also be possible to build a gym between Bottecchia itself and Agosti, the facility dedicated to athletics.

THE FINANCING

Mayor Alessandro Ciriani announced the success of the operation yesterday morning. In total, 2.5 million euros will arrive in the city for the Bottecchia stadium and in general for the sports redevelopment of the area. The funding will be divided into two parts: the first dedicated solely to the velodrome and its future; the second instead linked to the construction of a new building between the stadium and Agosti. A total of one million euros will be dedicated to the first chapter, which will be usable for maintenance. You can choose any intervention, from the roof to the track, from the plumbing system to the changing rooms, up to the lighting of the stadium. The second chapter, on the other hand, will go to 1.5 million euros. The Municipality wants to create a gym to serve the young people of the neighborhood, which also includes the not very simple areas that revolve around via San Vito and Largo Cervignano. The area currently does not have a service of this type and the notice in question also contained a chapter dedicated to social initiatives.

As for the timing of the operation, they must necessarily be tight, since as it was built, the call provides for the contract to be completed within the next year and the completion of the works by March 2026. The table of gear will then be tightened.

COMMENTS

“Through this funding – said the mayor – we will build a multipurpose gym for multipurpose sports activities, the cost of which is 1.5 million euros, which will be built within the Ottavio Bottecchia velodrome and athletics track. In addition to this structure, we will proceed with the maintenance of the velodrome itself, at a cost of one million euros. This means that we will be able to restore beauty and functionality to a historic sports facility to which all the people of Pordenone are linked and allow the manager to implement a program to expand the already numerous cycling and cycling tourism activities. In addition, the gym will be a place where you can develop initiatives in favor of the urban area of ​​Largo Cervignano, via San Vito and the surrounding areas, an area in which social activities were affected by the absence of a meeting point linked to sport and recreational activities for citizens of all ages, but especially for young people ». The councilor for sport Walter De Bortoli adds: «Once again, together with the mayor Ciriani, we have intercepted a tender that allowed us to win an important loan. We had at heart the Rorai-Cappuccini district in which a gym was a necessary one and with great satisfaction we will be able to realize it. We will also be able to carry out redevelopment works at the Bottecchia velodrome, renovating the central grandstand, the toilets, refreshment and water pumping services ». The councilor for public works and sports facilities, Andrea Cabibbo, comments: “Admission to this announcement underlines a great job by the offices of the Municipality of Pordenone, which have collected a series of non-discounted admissions in the field of sports construction , cultural and social. We are proud of this work ».