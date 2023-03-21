Arezzo, 20 March 2023 – An innovative gym dedicated to workplace safety at the gates of Sansepolcro. The project is by the Biturgian company Smart Vita which has inaugurated a state-of-the-art center structured to promote theoretical and practical training aimed at safeguarding workers in workstations at risk of falling from heights or in confined spaces.

This gymnasium is developed on more than two hundred square meters and almost nine meters high where a unique environment of its kind has been recreated in which all the different potential fall risk situations are reconstructed and simulated with the aim of providing information, education and training to technicians, workers and companies operating in the sector.

Smart Life, founded in 2014, is today a national point of reference for solutions in the field of fall arrest systems, life lines and confined spaces, offering a complete and integrated path that includes risk assessment, design, implementation and training.

The company has activated a strong investment in the latter area and, in synergy with the Bergamo-based Somain Italia, has decided to enrich its Sansepolcro plant with a real gym for exercises and practical demonstrations.

The structure was supplied with lifelines, rails, walkways, fixed ladders with and without cages according to the specific needs of each work situation at risk of falling from heights, but environments suspected of pollution or polluted environments were also reproduced to conduct rescue and body extraction trials.

The project is animated by the aim of spreading the culture of safety and accident prevention in the workplace, also going to provide courses on specific topics aimed at the Prevention and Protection Service Managers of companies, trade associations, consortia and public bodies . The inauguration of the gymnasium was characterized by a moment of training on the theme “Confined environments, theory and simulations of real situations” which was attended by technicians from companies from Tuscany, Umbria, the Marches and Emilia Romagna.

«Safety in a workplace – explains Richard Lee Dallaghan, creator and administrator of Smart Vita, – also derives from a full knowledge of the risks and the correct use of the tools available. Together with Somain Italia we share the common desire to consolidate the culture of safety as a prerequisite for saving lives and, for this reason, we have activated a joint effort for the design and construction of a gym which will be a place of education and training for those who work at height or in confined spaces.

This environment is among the most complete in Italy in the sector because it reproduces various cases of danger, thus allowing to go and carry out the jobs at risk with the adequate knowledge and adequate theoretical and practical preparation».