A Harvard University study reveals which is the best physical activity to do

Physical activity is good for your health, but are they all the same? Absolutely not, a study reveals the best.

Everyone knows that practicing sport is good for all ages and all levels. Obviously, it is not indispensable to do very heavy activities, even moderate gymnastics is enough, provided it is continuous over time.

Just the constancy offers the best results. In fact, it is practically useless to spend one day a week playing sports, but it would be better to distribute this time every day for the best benefits.

Physical activity: the best to do, study

Some sports are more effective than others, especially when they are practiced to improve one’s health. Between workouts, as stated in the publication available on Health Publishing of the Harvard Medical Schoolthere definitely is aerobic exercise which for just 30 minutes a day gives one of the best contributions to the body.

What is the best physical activity according to a recent study (tantasalute.it)

Another fundamental activity with great results is the I swim. In fact, it’s the best ever because thanks to the water many movements that would be difficult outside are possible. This fluidity not only makes sport possible for everyone, at any age, but is also important for limiting damage to the joints. Swimming works all the muscles, improves physical fitness and prevents the onset of cardiovascular diseases.

Even the Tai Chi is a true ally for health, moving meditation involves a series of delicate and relaxed movements. The gestures, even if gentle, activate the muscles without effort and are therefore especially indicated for the elderly. It improves balance and stability and corrects posture and therefore, even if optimal for the elderly, it is still valid at any age.

Mostly studio, the use of weights is also important. In fact, with this activity you train the muscles that otherwise lose their strength over time. The more the muscle is trained, the more it burns fat and therefore also helps in weight control. Another fundamental activity, the stroll. Proof that you don’t need to join the gym, just keep moving. This allows you to strengthen bones, improve cholesterol levels, make us stronger.

The exercises of Kegel are recognized among the best sports to practice, these allow you to intervene properly on the pelvic floor and therefore keep the structure of the bladder better over time. They are not only for women but also for men, just do it five minutes a day for 10 times to get great benefits.

