Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

These behaviors would prevent over a third of cancers. Every day 1071 Italians receive a cancer diagnosis. During the national week, free check-ups and brochure distribution prevention guide

Follow a balanced and healthy diet, practice regular physical activity, abstain from smoking and spirits: simple behaviors that would allow to avoid more than a third of cancers. He remembers it Italian League for the Fight against Cancer (LILT) on the occasion of the national cancer prevention week, from 18 to 26 March, promoted in synergy with the Ministry of Health, in order to spread the culture of prevention as a lifestyle and raise public awareness of the importance of adopting a correct lifestyle to fight cancer. During the week it will be possible to carry out, upon reservation to the green number Sos Lilt 800 998877, control visits at the 397 prevention clinics throughout Italy and the 106 Lilt associations. Volunteers will distribute the brochures Come on Boys. Move with the advice of experts for cancer prevention.

Early diagnosis: from healthy lifestyles to cancer screenings Every day 1071 Italians receive a cancer diagnosis, 476 people die of cancer: these are pandemic numbers, more than Covid – underlines Francesco Schittulli, national LILT president -. The 40 percent of cancer cases could be prevented if attention was paid to healthy lifestyles and prevention. A late diagnosis of the tumor, then, involves more destructive interventions, a lower survival rate and a worse quality and quantity of life – recalls the oncologist -. For this reason, like Lilt, a public body supervised by the ministry, we continue to spread culture and prevention as a way of life.

The early diagnosis can be done through screenings (free for the population at risk) e periodic medical checkups. This was reiterated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, speaking at the presentation of the cancer prevention week: Healthy habits and periodic checks are fundamental tools for a effective cancer prevention, which would prevent the onset of about 90,000 cancer cases each year.

Proper nutrition The fight against cancer begins at the table with proper nutrition. As evidenced by a research byAmerican Institute for cancer research, Wrong eating habits are responsible for more than three out of ten cancer cases. For the prevention of tumors oncologists advise a balanced and healthy diet, therefore prefer whole grains, fruits, vegetables and legumes.

The Mediterranean diet – recalled Minister Schillaci – ensures the right amount of healthy and useful nutrients to counteract the onset of various non-communicable chronic diseases, yet only 20 percent adopt it.

The adoption of a diet inspired by the Mediterranean diet would help reduce the probability of developing oncological diseases, thanks to the prevention of one of the risk factorsl’obesitwhich affects 10 percent of the population in Italy. For this reason, once again this year, Lilt has chosen extra virgin olive oil as the symbol of the campaign: thanks to the collaboration with the PGI Calabria Oil Consortium, 12,000 250 ml bottles will be distributed during the awareness initiatives organized throughout Italy.

Regular physical activity According to the World Health Organization, one would be enough c

at least half an hour a day to reduce the risk of cancerrecommendation disregarded by 31 percent of the population, therefore defined as sedentary. Moving, therefore, is another fundamental factor for the primary prevention of tumours.

Sedentary lifestyle is another risk factor and, to counter it, we are working on the definition of a P

national physical activity promotion programme

– Minister Schillaci said –



. We need to start from schools to transmit the culture of prevention and to make people understand from an early age how fundamental it is to take care of one's health. The minister then recalled that the importance of communicating, correctly informing and raising awareness is essential for reaching as many people as possible: also preventing hoaxes, as stated in thebrochure That debunks false myths about the relationship between food, physical activity and cancer, that especially flood the web.

Chef Locatelli testimonial of the campaign This year the testimonial of the campaign is the starred chef Giorgio Locatelli who, in the TV commercial, encourages, with his exhortative tone, asfollow a healthy diet and keep fit. Same message contained in the brochure Come on Boys. Move where the chef reminds: To live well and long, you have to make one every day long walk, eat healthy and, please, do not forget to submit to the periodic screening for cancer prevention.


