A hidden mechanism links cancer and diabetes. « Medicine in the Library

A hidden mechanism links cancer and diabetes.

In the 1920s, researchers discovered that cancer patients had sweet-smelling urine. At first, the doctors were puzzled, but soon realized it was the result of high blood sugar levels.

Sweet-smelling urine suggested that cancer affects the body’s blood sugar level. But how? The new study by Prof. Lykke Sylow and colleagues from the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences – University of Copenhagen is the first to provide the best research on the topic and the answer seems to be clear:

The body’s ability to respond to insulin is impaired in both cancer patients and people with type 2 diabetes.

“In cancer patients, cells don’t respond well to the hormone insulin. It therefore takes more insulin to create the same effect in cancer patients. If you have insulin resistance, your body has to make more insulin than usual in order to regulate blood sugar“says Prof. Lykke Sylow.

“We know from cell studies, animal studies, and some human studies that insulin is a growth hormone and that it has the same effect on cancer cells. Meaning what, a high level of insulin can make cancer cells grow faster”, says the second lead author of the study, Joan Màrmol.

Cancer and insulin resistance are a really bad combination.

Researchers hope oncologists will start checking patients’ blood sugar, even when it appears to be normal, because insulin resistance can be difficult to spot as the body will simply compensate by making more insulin.

Read abstract of the article:

Insulin resistance in patients with cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis,

Joan M. Marble, Michala Carlsson, Stephen H. Raun, Mia K. Grand, Jonas Sørensen, Louise Lang Lehrskov, Erik A. Richter, Ole Norgaard & Lykke Sylow

Acta Oncologica, 62:4, 364-371, DOI: 10.1080/0284186X.2023.2197124

Fonte: Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences – University of Copenhagen

