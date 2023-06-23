a historic discovery – Libero Quotidiano

There is a disease, the Parkinson, which affects nearly seven million people worldwide. It makes them shiver, makes their muscles stiff and their life complicated. Disorders caused by the death of dopamine-producing neurons in the midbrain. Often this pathology is also associated with the appearance of hallucinations or memory defectswhich in some cases lead to dementia. Memory deficits due to Parkinson’s disease and in dementia with Lewy bodies are associated with the accumulation of α-synuclein, a molecule present in the brain, but which when it accumulates or aggregates can lead to the death of neurons that produce dopamine. Not all early memory deficits turn into dementia: sometimes they disappear, others get worse, in other cases they degenerate into dementia. Understanding the mechanisms of these processes means understanding the nature and fate of early cognitive symptoms.

In a study conducted by the Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology of the National Research Council (Cnr-Ibbc) by the Irccs San Raffaele, by the Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (Tigem) and by the Catholic University and coordinated by Elvira On the Lionsresearcher at Cnr-Ibbc and Tigem, and published in Nature Parkinson’s disease NPJ, the hypothesis was tested that the progression from the first memory disturbances to dementia could be regulated by the brain site of origin of α-synucleinopathy, a disease associated with worsening of neurological deficits and abnormal accumulation of the protein α-synuclein in the nervous system.

«The brain works in such a way that different brain areas perform distinct behavioral functions», explains De Leonibus, «the hippocampus is important for the formation of long-term memory, the midbrain regulates motor and motivational functions, thanks to the release of the neurotransmitter dopamine. Dementia involves impairment of most areas of the brain.”

So, «using a “mouse model” in which it is possible to selectively increase the expression of the protein believed to cause cognitive symptoms, we observed that when α-synucleinopathy originates in the hippocampus it causes the early onset of specific memory and synaptic defects which they remain stable for months and are not associated with neurodegeneration. When α-synucleinopathy originates in the midbrain, it causes early sensorimotor deficits, followed months later by a late onset of hippocampal-dependent memory deficits. Thus a picture of behavioral impairment similar to that of dementia is highlighted. It can be deduced that “the pathological α-synuclein initiated in different brain areas leads to the onset of different behavioral defects, with different progression, depending on how much the brain region is connected with the others”, concludes the researcher.

