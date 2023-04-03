New case of fever Dengue in Italy. In Arezzo there would have been a contagion of the virus, and the area of ​​the home of the sick person and of the hospital where he is being treated, the San Donato, will be disinfested by the authorities. Precise indications have been issued on how to support the disinfestation.





Dengue: what is the mosquito disease

Dengue fever, more commonly known simply as Dengueis a disease originating in the equatorial area which in recent years has also shown some cases in our country.

It is transmitted through the bite of insects, in particular it is widespread through mosquitoes of the genus Aedes, and of the species Temples of the Egyptians.

Arezzo, Tuscany





Found for the first time in China, between the third and fifth centuries after Christ, it is now endemic in over 100 countries around the world, particularly in Africa and Central America.

It is not dangerous from the point of view of mortality. Even without treatment, between 95% and 99% of those infected survive. With proper care this figure rises to over 99%, but there are more severe forms of the disease that can reach a mortality rate of 26%

What happened in Arezzo

According to what the newspaper ‘La Nazione’ reports on its website, on 3 April a case of Dengue.





The infected person would live in Via Fiorentina. For this reason, the areas both around the hospital and the home will need to be disinfected.

The operations will take place in the night between on April 3 and 4, and will result in exterminators having access to the outside areas of homes and businesses in the area.

It is recommended to collect all agricultural products grown in the gardens before the operations take place, and to wait 15 days before eating those that will be sprayed instead.





What are the symptoms of Dengue

Dengue fever presents with symptoms very common to others infectious diseases. It causes an increase in body temperature, joint pain, headaches, and in children similar symptoms to gastroenteritis.

To distinguish it from a normal illness or flu, there may be a rashredness of the skin similar to that caused by measles.

In most cases the disease is harmless. Only 5% of cases are likely to become seriousand even in these exceptions mortality remains low.



