The new study, led by Roberto Araya, Canadian neuroscientist, biophysicist and researcher at the CHU Sainte-Justine Research Center in Montreal, shows that in fragile X syndrome (FXS), the most common cause of autism, sensory signals from from the outside world are integrated differently, resulting in an under-representation of pyramidal neurons cortices in the brain. This phenomenon could provide important clues about the underlying cause of the symptoms of this syndrome. The research team’s work not only provides insight into the mechanism at the cellular level, but also opens the door to new targets for therapeutic strategies. The study was published in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The difference in how sensory signals are processed

Autism is characterized by a wide range of symptoms that can result from differences in brain development. Thanks to advanced imaging tools and the genetic manipulation of neurons, the research team of the CHU Sainte-Justine Research Center was able to observe the functioning of individual neurons, in particular the pyramidal neurons of cortical layer 5, one of the main information-output producing neurons of the cortex (the thin layer of tissue that sits on the surface of the brain). Researchers have found a difference how sensory signals are processed in these neurons. “Previous work has suggested that FXS, and autism spectrum disorders are characterized by a hyperexcitable cortex, which is thought to be primarily responsible for the hypersensitivity to sensory stimuli seen in autistic individuals,” Araya said. “To our surprise, the experimental results challenge this generalized view that there is global hypersensitivity in the neocortex associated with FXS. They demonstrate that the integration of sensory signals into cortical neurons is underrepresented in FXS,” added Diana E. Michell, first author of the study.

The FMRP protein

A protein, FMRP, absent in the brains of people with FXS, modulates the activity of one type of potassium channel in the brain. According to the research team’s work, it is theabsence of this protein to alter the way sensory inputs are combined, causing an under-representation of signals from the brain’s cortical pyramidal neurons. “This discovery opens the door to new strategies to help people with FXS and possibly other autism spectrum disorders to correctly perceive sensory cues from the outside world at the level of pyramidal neurons in the cortex,” concluded Araya.