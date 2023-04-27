A hyper-modern gym with a view of Castel Sismondo opens a “little jewel” for students and citizens

A little gem with a view of Castel Sismondo. This is how you can define the new Alma Gym that opens inside the building in Piazza Malatesta. A call to physical activity dedicated not only to university students, but which will be available to all citizens. In fact, anyone will be able to register for the weight room and for those present in the structure. For all the info, simply consult the Internet portal of the Cusb of Rimini, which will manage the structure. The first floor of the building is reserved for the new Alma Gym Rimini, a space of over 300 square meters with modern fitness and training equipment, in which qualified personal trainers and sports science graduates will work.

NEW BUILDING – This is how the University conquers the historic center of Rimini

Location

The gym, like all the activities carried out by the Cusb in Bologna and in the Romagna branches, will reserve special rates and special discounts for University students and staff, but will also be open to citizens. There will be: a fitness room equipped with the most innovative Technogym machines (cardio machines, isotonic machines, training castle, multifunctional exercise machines, free area for weight training and functional training); a training room (with lessons in Functional Tabata, Music cross training, Postural gymnastics, Pilates, Gag, Military Gym, Step Coreo, Step tone, Zumba, Break dance, Power Yoga); changing rooms and ancillary rooms; a personal trainer service.

The gymnasium will also be able to host all the activities that the Campus structures, Uni.Rimini and the regional agency for the right to higher education will promote with the other city institutions (schools and ASL) in the field of health promotion, in harmony with the Wellness Valley project which since 2003 has involved all local players in the dissemination of healthy lifestyles and regular physical exercise to the community.

The timetables

It will be open in the months of May and June on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 to 22; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7.30 to 22; on Saturday from 10 to 18. In July and August from 11 to 20. Starting from the month of September, the hours will be extended.

The Cusb: “It will be a point of reference”

“Just a few weeks after the inauguration of the new Alma Gym Fitness Studio in Forlì – affirms Piero Pagni, President of Cusb -, I express great satisfaction for this new important milestone along the path undertaken alongside the University for the redevelopment and enhancement of the facilities and for the promotion of good practices and correct lifestyles. We are sure that the new Alma Gym will soon become a point of reference for the entire University community and for citizens in general, which will allow us to expand the range of services offered in the Romagna campuses. Special thanks also go to the organizations that have always supported the University of Bologna and Cusb in these initiatives, i.e. Macron, Technogym and Matteiplast”.