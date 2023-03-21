The procedure for assigning the lease of the property for commercial use of almost 3 thousand square meters owned by Ataf, in via Diomede, annexed to the Ginnetto car park, ends up in the hands of the lawyers. The fitness and wellness entrepreneur Alessandro Forgelli, owner of the Mirage Village, has decided to take legal action after the last public notice announced to try to rent the premises through private negotiation. He is also ready to present a complaint.

His company had been the only one to bid at the previous public auction in June. He wanted to build a large city gym, a meeting place and well-being right in the center. It is a project that he had in mind for some time, and in 2019, it is learned, he had presented an expression of interest. In that case “there were two companies participating and the opposite did not present the required guarantees, so the assignment to my company should have been proceeded, but everything remained in the balance until the Covid period which saw me forced to withdraw the guarantees paid“, tells.

Also this time, as required by the notice, he had paid the provisional deposit equal to 5% of the annual rent, i.e. 6,000 euros, which has not yet been returned to guarantee the offer.

At the opening of the offer “I have not been released the report of the opening of the envelope – complains the businessman – and I was told that I was supposed to meet Dr. Vincenzo Laudiero, director of Ataf, to have the provisional attribution”. In short, she reveals the contents of informal interlocutions and, from the way she puts it, they seem to have brought him into song for a while. Forgelli, in fact, refers to numerous verbal reminders and a Pec dated July 6 to ask for clarifications on the assignment. “I couldn’t get any answers, other than that I would meet Dr. Laudiero after the summer holidays”, explains. And she met him, according to what he says, only in late October.

Apparently, the managing director informed him that he should present an expanded plan for the property that had a social impact. “I told him that my proposal already included not only a redevelopment plan for the building, but also an important plan from a social point of view, dedicated to the well-being of citizens residing in that area, which envisaged the inclusion of gyms and a toy library with projects for the elderly, for the little ones and also one for the disabled to be created in association with dr. Giovanni Ippolito, creator of multisystem therapy for children with autism spectrum syndrome – explains today Alessandro Forgelli – Furthermore, there would have been a company welfare plan for Ataf employees which provided for a bonus of 250 euros per year to be used for physical activity for them or their relatives, both within that structure and in the Mirage Village. equipped with swimming pools and outdoor areas for the entire assignment period”.

To comply with the requests, he had to carry out further inspections to map the premises with qualified technicians because, according to reports, the cadastral maps held by Ataf were not updated. He also obtained the estimates for the safety of the property, “repeatedly subject to vandalism”. In November he delivers the piano and Laudiero promises to view it, but to date he has not received any response. “nor even less an official denial by registered letter or certified email”.

The minutes of the public session can now be found in the ‘tenders’ section of Ataf’s Traspare platform. The commission chaired by the engineer Leonardo Ciuffreda (members Stefania Piarullo and Giorgia Palumbo) met on 21 June, in the headquarters in via di Motta della Regina, and the presence of Alessandro Forgelli, as legal representative of AF Sport, is acknowledged Service.

The minutes also report the results of the evaluation of the economic offer, in a private session. Although it presented a 1% increase on the auction base, for a total amount of 121,200 euros, it would not have been taken into consideration because it was modulated as follows: 61,200 euros in monthly fees of 5,100 euros and 60 thousand in 240 annual service vouchers from 250 euros to be distributed among Ataf employees and management, which can be spent both in the new structure and in the Mirage Village. The commission therefore declared that the ranking was not formed. The document is digitally signed in August. Since then, the plan has been remodeled according to the history of the person concerned.

“Obviously I will let the relevant bodies shed some light on the matter – writes Forgelli – while I feel really disappointed, as a citizen and entrepreneur and I realize that it remains an impossible mission to change the fate of this city”.