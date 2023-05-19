a large “family” in reception centres

An almost unreal calm, an incredible sense of serenity that you breathe and that, for a moment, makes you forget the emergency that surrounds you. This is the atmosphere that greeted me on Friday afternoon in the gyms of the Itis “Nullo Baldini” and the Surveyor Institute “Camillo Morigia” in Ravenna. The smile of the volunteers, their tranquility and helpfulness are the first element that one perceives upon entering the spaces of these two schools in Ravenna, transformed into reception centers for the flood emergency which is keeping a large part of the province and the city of Ravenna in check.

There is a light rain (which would be appreciable in a normal period, but which in these days only increases the bad mood), as I enter the Morigia gym. A new reception space has just been set up here for the many displaced people from flooded or at-risk areas. The cots are still to be set up, but the first displaced people are already there, most of them coming from Fornace Zarattini. Among them is a nice little family, with two little girls. The girls play, the parents seem calm. So I approach them, afraid of disturbing them. Instead they are very helpful: they explain to me that their house wasn’t flooded at the moment, but that the light had gone out. And so they had no choice but to leave.

But there is still so much to do in the gym. The volunteers don’t stop for a moment, together with them are the municipal councilors Giancarlo Schiano and Gianmarco Buzzi who coordinate them and welcome the new displaced persons who arrive at the gym. Need new things to complete the setup. So I accompany the volunteers through the corridors of the deserted school. We go to a classroom to get chairs and desks: under some of these there are still books and notebooks, left there by some students for the next day, unaware that the closure of the institutes would prove to be longer than expected. We bring everything you need to the gym, creating tables and a refreshment point. Food, as the volunteers explain, fortunately is not lacking. Merit of the solidarity of Ravenna.

And the heart, the affection, towards the flooded fellow citizens can be seen walking through the corridors of the adjacent Itis school. Right here, in the “Sighinolfi” gymnasium, another reception point for displaced persons has been set up since the beginning of the emergency. In some rooms a sort of warehouse has been created for food and basic necessities. And here too there are many volunteers: there are operators of the Red Cross, scouts, even the teachers of the municipal schools, who have become handymen who cook, serve food and play with the children.

Here in the spaces of the Itis gymnasium there are about a hundred displaced persons: among them children, the elderly and even refugees. But “many more have passed through here”, says the Ravenna parliamentarian Ouidad Bakkali, present on site together with Senator Marco Croatti. Indeed, many of the first displaced persons who arrived at the Itis gymnasium have found a new location. There are those who are now staying with friends or relatives, those who have been taken elsewhere due to special needs. First of all, we thought of the most fragile, people with difficulties who needed more suitable places. Many are now welcomed in various hotels in the area, especially on the Ravenna beaches.

There is an air of tension in the air, it is inevitable that this is the case. It is not known what to expect from this water, both the one that falls from the sky and the one that inexorably descends to the valley. But in the two large school gymnasiums, life can be seen going on just the same, despite the difficulties, despite a world that seems to want to collapse on us and drag us down. Where does this serenity come from? Perhaps it comes from the smiles of the volunteers, present in abundance and divided into shifts. They move with great professionalism and inspire tranquility, like sea captains in the midst of a storm. Then there are the displaced people, who also want to do something, they don’t want to sit idly by, and above all they don’t want to lose hope. Volunteers and evacuees, together, united, like a big family. To all this is added the Romagna pride, the one that never makes us give up. What tells us “Sl’è not us’ fare dè”. The strongest bank, the one that is inside each of us.