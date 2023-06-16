A large meal causes a drop in blood pressure: this is a probable cause

Beware of the drop in pressure: it can be particularly risky, especially if you do not act promptly.

Il pressure decrease occurs in relation to a unhealthy condition of the body, which can have different origins and natures. In general, we associate the phenomenon with a lack of sugars and vitamins, but also with excessive heat, a strong emotion, an excessively intense work-out; then let’s talk about taking vasodilator, diuretic, anxiolytic and depressant drugs; to conclude with sudden changes in posture (the classic from lying down to standing), alcohol, smoking and finally the most common dehydration.

In short, just as happens, for example, for headaches, hypotension must be contextualiseda, trying to identify the possible cause of the destabilization of our body. Where the phenomenon should repeat over time, without manifesting itself in relation to a particular condition, it is useful to contact your general practitioner to be able to ascertain the causes. In any case, returning to the less serious reasons for fainting, it is advisable to act quickly, in order to rebalance the internal arterial and venous pressure.

First of all, let’s dispel the myth related to the sugar. The popular belief carries forward the thought that the drop in blood pressure can arise from a drop in blood sugar, so we often resort to sugar and sweets to recover. Actually, it is of little or no use. Experts advise instead to drink a glass of water to make up for the lack of liquids, or to ingest bitter licorice/salt – both ingredients that actually raise blood pressure.

Pressure drop: it is important to act promptly!

The moment we feel the onset of a drop in pressure, the first thing we have to do is lie on your back, lifting your legs and leaning them against a riser. In this way, we will stimulate blood circulation and be able to recover more easily. To further facilitate this process, we can stand on tiptoe, crossing our legs and contracting our calves; or simply perform the “bicycle” with the legs.

It is important to avoid pressure drops, especially during the summer season replace fluids frequently throughout the day (minimum 2l of water per day). Secondly, it is important to avoid direct contact with the sun on the back of the neck (it is advisable to use a hat) and above all to reduce the sudden movements mentioned above. The intake of fruit and vegetables is of fundamental importance, in order to make up for any vitamin deficiencies, not to drink alcohol and prefer light meals.

If not, what can happen? Firstly, we risk turning into a real danger for ourselves and for others: driving in the car becomes incredibly risky, but also when fainting suddenly strikes us in a public place. Furthermore, if action is not taken promptly, a sudden drop in pressure could even cause it a cerebral ischemia.